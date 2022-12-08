Position(s): Staff Photographer, Assistant Photo Editor

Section(s): Photo

Semesters at The Daily: 5

I joined The Daily at the beginning of my sophomore year, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made for myself in college. I’ve been an avid photographer for as long as I can remember. Ever since my dad bought me a little digital point and shoot camera when I was 9, I never stopped taking photos. I have always been obsessed with documenting my life and the people around me.

I joined SHEI my freshman year because I always thought I wanted to focus on portrait and fashion photography. It was what I was good at and familiar with. It wasn’t until I joined The Daily that I realized how much I love sports photography. Being on staff has given me so many opportunities to grow both as a person and as a photographer, and this is something that I will be forever grateful for. As a nursing student, I have always yearned for a community of creatives that share the same interests as me. And here, I found it. After finding comfort through taking photos during the hardest period of my life, discovering a place in college that brought me that same comfort in a new place only furthered and deepened the love that I have for photography.

I wouldn’t consider myself to be a shy person, but I was never one to be comfortable with going up to people and asking to take a photo of them. Although the year I joined was the year classes were online due to COVID, being sent on assignments that forced me to have the confidence to talk to people I didn’t know and photograph events I would have never even considered I would be covering built up my confidence immensely. This especially applies to shooting sports. I now will do anything to push my way through and get the shot that I want, and I would have never had this confidence if it weren’t for The Daily pushing me to be the best I can be.

The Daily welcomed me with open arms, and the connections that I have made both inside and outside of the newsroom are something that I will cherish forever. From road trips to late nights in the newsroom working and cracking jokes with the staff, I will never forget the amazing experiences I have had.

Now onto the sappy stuff.

To Grace and Tess: I don’t even know how to put into words how grateful I am for you two. I am so thankful for all the support you two have given me both professionally and personally. You two are always a shoulder I can lean on when I need you most. Thank you for always putting up with my busy life and for loving me no matter what. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the two of you. You are both such beautiful, strong and talented leaders, and I could not have pictured a better end to my time on The Daily than with you two being my editors. I love you both so much, and if you ever need anything you always know who to call <3

To Anna and Kate: I cannot wait to see all of the amazing things you two do as MPEs. You both are so talented and shine so brightly through your skills both as photographers and leaders. I wish you both the best of luck in everything that you do.

To Sophia: Hi neighbor! Thank you for always being there for me and for welcoming me into staff with such open arms. I will always be grateful for our friendship, and I am so excited to see your post-grad success. Best of luck to you always.

To Julia: Thank you for always believing in me and supporting me. I am so proud of you for all that you have accomplished, especially this year. Your talent and love for sports photography inspires me and constantly pushes me to be the best I can be. I can’t wait to see where life takes you. I hope we both can continue to pursue this love for photography even with our STEM jobs, and I wish you the best of luck in that.

To Emma: You amazing talented girl! I am so inspired and impressed by your creativity and your ability to push our photographers to create the content you know they have the ability to create. Your passion and talent for writing and photography inspire me every day, and I want to thank you for always being someone I can ask for advice from and for our tea time in the newsroom. I wish you so much happiness and post-grad success. Mwah!

To Hannah and Jose: Thank you for always being the two to sit and laugh with me in the background. I love you both and I wish you all the best after graduation.

To Selena: Your talent amazes me every day, and I feel so lucky to be able to watch you grow both as a person and as a creative. I cannot wait to see all of the amazing things you achieve in your life.

To Lila, Sarah, Jenna and Julianne: I am so proud of the four of you for all that you are accomplishing. Your talent has grown since joining staff and I cannot wait to see you continuously succeed in everything you do over your future years on staff.

To my mom and dad: Thank you for always believing in me and supporting me through all of my creative endeavors. I would never be able to experience all of these amazing opportunities if I didn’t have your endless love and support. I love you both so much.

To all of photostaff: Thank you for being a safe haven for me. I will miss you all so dearly, all my love <3

To everyone who played a part in making my experience on The Daily so amazing and life-changing, I can never thank you all enough.