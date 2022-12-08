Position(s): 2022 Copy Chief, 2021 Senior Copy Editor, 2020 Primary Copy Editor, 2021 Daily Sports Writer

Section(s): Copy

Semesters at The Daily: 6

Oh, TMD.

Here I am, sitting at my bedroom desk at 1:47 a.m. the day that this is supposed to be published, staring at a blank-ass Google Doc trying to find the words to say goodbye to you. I told Caroline on Sunday that I hadn’t written — or even started — my senior goodbye yet because “it’s not writer’s block, I just literally haven’t had any time this week” (Big Ten Championship / U.S. World Cup Match / I Guess This Means We Should Drink All Afternoon And All Night Saturday doesn’t count). That was indeed true. Now I’m actually trying to write this thing, and I do indeed have writer’s block. Time to really, really let go of my Copy instincts and just throw some words down on this page.

The fact that we get so many Copy applications and have a whole interview process and a genuinely-pretty-hard Copy test these days kinda kills me. I have so much respect for all the incredible primaries we’ve hired this year, because you guys saw those Google Forms and poured your heart and soul into them — something I never had to do.

My introduction to Copy consisted of a pencil-and-paper test during a mass meeting, an email to come back to the newsroom to shadow and a final edit test that I think I took way more seriously than I needed to. Despite the chillness of the process, I was absolutely thrilled to have a spot on the section. The Daily had been in my sights since well before I came to Michigan for college, and I was finally able to be a part of it. My time at this wonderful publication from that point on can only really be summarized in the form of Thank Yous, so here goes.

Madi and Liv.

You were there at the Copy desk the first night I ever worked a shift, and I have you two to thank for pretty much my entire Copy career. Madi, thank you for oh-so-casually hiring me, and thanks to you both for immediately making me feel at home by encouraging me to come to Jeopardy as a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed freshman. As I made my way back to South Quad that night, stumbling down South U in the freezing cold snow, I knew I had found the right people.

Despite the fact that we got COVID’d a month-ish later, I’ll be forever grateful that we were able to remain in touch through the Fall 2020 Zoom Shift Era™. Seeing you guys take charge of Copy in 2021 together was awesome, and you navigated that tumultuous year of change and uncertainty with grace. I have you two to thank for the position I’m in today, and you did nothing during your time as Chiefs but set me and Caroline up for success. You will always be an irreplaceable part of my college years. Your friendship truly means the world to me.

Caroline.

No words can fully express how thankful I am that you, of all people, are the one who I got to lead the Copy desk with for a year and a summer. Thank you for keeping me in line, for putting up with my antics and occasionally poorly-timed jokes and for carrying the weight of *angrily shakes fist* Statement and the B-Sides on your shoulders for so long. More importantly, thank you for being a dependable, responsible, thoughtful leader and a fantastic editor. Your unmatched dedication and competence ensured that no parts of the Copy machine ever failed, and pushed me to be just as meticulous in ensuring the same. I appreciate you so very much.

I also hope that one day, long after we’re all gone, you’ll be met at the pearly gates with a brand new piece of plywood. Or just a check from Sports.

Dana and Abbie.

You are two of the best editors I’ve ever worked with, and you’re also the coolest, chillest, most down-to-earth people a Copy section could ask for. Copy will be in the safest hands possible next year with you both at the helm. I have loved every minute I’ve spent in the newsroom with you guys, and I’m so excited to see the new heights the section will reach under your leadership. Make Copy the Copy you want it to be.

Paige.

You know the saying “You deserve a medal”? Yeah… you don’t deserve just one. You deserve every medal. I watched you come into this fall semester with an already-overflowing plate, and just like you did in the spring, you took every new challenge that was thrown at you and handled it, no matter what. Under your leadership, The Daily has flourished both as a paper and as a community. I am so fortunate to have been a member of a class of MEs that is genuinely close, and that closeness is in large part thanks to your efforts.

Editor in Chief of the year. Nah, the century. Why not.

Now for the MEs:

Kristina and Dominic, thank you for your incredible dedication to keeping the people of Ann Arbor informed, and for being the best desk neighbors Copy could ask for. Kristina, your kindness and calming presence in the newsroom is appreciated, by myself and many others, more than you could know. Dominic, please take many a mileage run back to Michigan next semester. I’m not sure I’ll be able to do life without hearing felonious statements come out of your mouth on a weekly basis.

Julian and Shubs, thank you for being an excellent voice of The Daily. JC Barnard for New Mexico Senate. Book it.

Lilly and Sabriya, thank you for always sending Copy enjoyable, funny, interesting pieces to read, and for having the most seamless publication process known to man. If the Baked Buzzed Boreds have 100 fans, I am one of them. If they have one fan, that is me. If they have no fans, I am dead.

Jess and Eliya, thank you for giving Copy a fresh dose of creativity and thoughtfulness with each new article you send our way. More importantly, thank you for pushing us to become more conscientious editors and to think deeply about our role within The Daily. Copy and the Style Guide have undoubtedly improved this year thanks to you, and I hope that MiC’s influence on The Daily continues to expand in the way it did under your leadership.

Nick and Jared, thank you for the passion, enthusiasm and wide variety of stolen goods you and the rest of Sports bring to the newsroom. No title I’ll ever hold in my life will be more important than that of Daily Sports Writer, and I won’t forget that.

Evan and Zoe, thank you for always, always keeping the audience engaged. Evan, thank you for being not only The Daily’s most talented gas station attendant, but its de facto social chair as well; 429 Hamilton will always have a special place in my heart. Best believe I’ll make sure I’m staying up to date with Cug, too. Zoe, thank you for a year and a summer’s worth of some of the cleanest newsletters and captions I’ve ever seen, and sorry for the missed turns on the way Up North. Swear I’m gonna work on that.

Grace and Tess, thank you for giving us some sweet photos to look at from time to time. Love me a good photo essay, and you and your photographers do them best.

Eric and Dora, thank you for all the behind-the-scenes work you do to keep the website intact and to make the rest of our lives so much easier. We like to call Copy the bAckBoNe oF tHe DaiLy, but The Daily would be nothing without your constant hard work and the upgrades you and your predecessors have made to the website.

To everyone above and to all the other 2022 MEs, thank you for making this year such an amazing one to be a part of The Daily for.

To everyone on Copy, I love you all so, so, so much. I’ve known some of you for years and others for only a couple months, but you’re all so much fun and so talented, and I’ve looked forward to every night in the newsroom because I know being there means I get to hang with you guys. Keep up the good work, be good to Dana and Abbie and know that I’ll miss you all a ton.

To 1020 and the rest of the group chat(s): thank you all for understanding my crazy schedule and the perpetual nature of my Daily obligations over the past few years, and sorry for everything I’ve missed as a result. It’s not uncommon that I’ll get home past midnight on editing nights, tired, hungry and exhausted, but it warms my heart knowing that I get to return home to a living room full of absolutely wild takes and the occasional Quote of the Day that makes me question how any of us ever take life seriously enough to obtain gainful employment. Love you guys for real.

Finally, to my family. Dad, thank you for fostering my interest in current events through Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and always sending articles that remind me why I have such a deep appreciation for quality journalism. Mom, thank you for the envelopes upon envelopes of Post-Dispatch and WKT clippings — every one of which I’ve saved, right here next to my bed — and for keeping me on my toes by texting me when you find something in The Daily that Copy missed. Thank you both for setting me up to go to Michigan in the first place. I love you with all my heart and more. And Diane, I know you’ll never read this, but I hope I made you proud.

As I sit here now at this unspeakably late hour, one night of editing away from Daily responsibilities forever being in my rearview mirror, I’m left only to wonder:

What would college have been like if I never joined The Daily? Never got that email to come back after the Copy test? Never ventured over to 420 Maynard in the first place?

I’ll never know. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.