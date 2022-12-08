Position(s): Illustrator, 2022 Managing Design Editor

Section(s): Design

Semesters at The Daily: 5

I’m not a writer, so I’ll keep this brief.

I joined The Daily at the height of the pandemic, during the fall of my sophomore year. I was looking for something new to do and wanted an artistic outlet – I loved to draw and it had been hard finding a place to fit in on campus. I wasn’t too sure what to expect, and I would’ve never expected to be leaving as an editor my senior year.

At first, I started simply, drawing on paper and having a ton of fun. Slowly, I started drawing in Adobe Illustrator and Procreate. It was challenging and not always efficient, but I learned a lot.

To Aya, thank you for your guidance and for always responding to me at 2 a.m. about designs.

To Sophie, thank you for all you’ve done for the Design team and all the amazing layout work.

To Abby, I know you’re going to do wonderful things next year.

To all of the designers, I have loved seeing your amazing work. You have been an inspiration.

For everyone at The Daily who has helped shape my experience, thank you.