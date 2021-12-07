Position(s): 2021 Senior News Editor

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 6

My freshman year, I lived in Helen Newberry, the residence hall across the street from The Daily. I remember being so nervous for my mass meeting that I watched out the window to make sure other people were there before gaining the courage to cross Maynard Street. Now, when I walk into the newsroom multiple times a week, there’s no hesitation.

Last year, I thought my time with The Daily was over; I certainly never expected that I would want to be a SNEd. But in the end, I couldn’t imagine not spending another night at 420 Maynard. Staying at The Daily this last year is by far the best decision I’ve ever made, and the only runner-up is joining The Daily in the first place.

Coming into college, I didn’t know anything: what I wanted to do, who I wanted to hang out with, or if Ann Arbor was even where I wanted to be. The Daily changed all of that, and I am forever grateful for what this place has given me.

More importantly than any of that, though, there’s a lot of people I want to thank.

To Leah and Ben: Thank you for showing me what being a good gov SNEd looks like. Leah, when you edited the first story I ever wrote as I panicked about lost recordings, I never thought I would be in your shoes two years later.

To my beat reporters, Kate, Brooke, Jojo, Ashna, Caroline, Christian, Shannon, Justine, Eli (and Kate again): Thank you for all of your hard work over the last year. I know The Daily asks for a lot, but you have always risen to the occasion. I’ve loved getting to read your work and see you grow as reporters and can’t wait to see what you do next. I promise you’ll get out everything you put into The Daily, if not more.

To the other SNEds: It’s been great to spend the year doing this with you all. Everyone’s hard work has been so motivating when things were difficult, and I’ve learned so much from you. Jasmin, I know you’ll be an amazing EIC, your experience and news judgment are great and I’m so excited to see how The Daily evolves under your leadership. Kristina and Dominic, you are two of the nicest, most welcoming people I know. I have no doubt news will do great with you two in charge.

To Barbara and Liat: The last two years have been hard, but there’s no one I’d trust more to lead news through the last year than you two. Thanks for always answering the endless texts and questions, holding us to high standards and understanding when things couldn’t get done.

To Claire: You ran the news training I attended and helped co-write my first real story. Your passion for journalism and reporting has always shone through and continues to motivate me to do good work, even when it’s difficult.

To my friends outside of The Daily: Thank you for listening to me constantly talk about this for three years now. To be honest, I probably still will, so thanks in advance, too.

To Reuben: Thanks for always being there this year when I was stressed about sources, deadlines, meetings and internships. Talking about The Daily and Greek life on your kitchen floor in the middle of the night is one of my favorite memories. There’s no one else I’d rather have it with <3.

To my parents: I know you probably wish more of my energy was focused on classes or internships, but your support and encouragement mean the world to me. Thank you for understanding that even when I was stressed and only complained about it, The Daily was the only place I ever wanted to be.

It’s weird to think my time with The Daily is now actually over. I’ll be graduating this month, but this is what feels like the ending. But, regardless, I know everyone taking over will do amazing work, and I’m excited for them to get started.

I’m not sure I believe any job could quite live up to this. The excitement, the consistency, and most importantly the people, will be hard to beat. But even if that’s true, I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.