Position(s): 2021-22 Senior Multimedia Photo Editor

Section(s): Photo

Semesters at The Daily: 7

I’ve been on The Daily since my first semester freshman year. I was fresh off a post-high school gap-year during which I lived and traveled abroad. I took up photography during my travels as a way to “capture” my experiences. When I arrived at U of M, I offered to accompany a friend who didn’t want to go alone to a mass meeting at The Daily, and, well, the rest is history. After a semester as a staff photographer, I applied to be an assistant photo editor, a position that I held for two semesters. I found a place for myself in the newsroom, spending late nights at the photo desk talking to the managing photo editors about school and life. The winter of my sophomore year, I applied for the position of senior multimedia editor, the position that I’ve held for the past two years.

Photographing for The Michigan Daily has allowed me to see U of M and Ann Arbor in a whole new light by engaging with a diverse array of people and learning about issues that would have never crossed my radar. Doing so has allowed me to appreciate all that Michigan has to offer. I have stood on the roof of one of Ann Arbor’s fire stations capturing the installation of solar panels (by the way, this was my first assignment for The Daily); I have sat courtside at Crisler Center photographing men’s and women’s basketball games; I found myself at the groundbreaking ceremony for the University of Michigan’s $920-million-dollar hospital; I have photographed a Trump Rally in East Lansing, just days before the 2020 Election; I have spent hours in a rental car (usually a Dodge Caravan) driving across the country to photograph sporting events; I have stood on the sidelines of the Big House photographing football games; I have driven to Wichita, Kansas (in one day) to photograph the women’s basketball team advance to the Elite 8 for the first time in program’s history; I have spent many early mornings and late nights at The Daily; And, I am grateful for every one of those experiences.

I’ve seen Photostaff throughout its seasons. When I joined my freshman year, I couldn’t help but be intimidated by the older members on staff. Overtime, those feelings wore off. As an assistant editor, I would spend late nights at the Daily, chatting with my managing editors about school work and boys and anything else that was on my mind.

As I write my final goodbye, I want to reflect on some of the lessons I’ve learned at The Daily:

Don’t ask for permission; beg for forgiveness. Do not eat Chick-fil-a more than twice in one day. Your cholesterol will never be the same. If you depart with more ideas than when you arrived, you have done something right. Never let the football beat book you a hotel room. Sleep. Surround yourself with a group of strong, independent women. If you’re having trouble finding a group like this, join Photostaff. Ask for help when you need it. Be honest. Don’t take shit from anybody. Don’t take yourself too seriously.

I am grateful for all of the experiences I’ve had at The Daily. Without it, I wouldn’t have ended up with amazing friends and unforgettable memories.

I’d like to thank the following people:

Alec Cohen and Alexis Rankin: Thank you for hiring me.

Allison Engkvist and Annie Klussendorf: Thank you for promoting me to assistant photo editor. Annie, thank you for buying my alcohol for my first date party.

Allison Engkvist and Maddie Hinkley, thank you for making Photostaff such a warm and inviting environment.

Tess Crowley and Grace Beal, thank you for being photostaff queens. I am so honored to have worked with the two of you.

The ‘Evan Don’t Tell CTI’ group chat, thank you for keeping me grounded. Evan, don’t tell CTI.

Julia Schachinger for being by my side since first semester freshman year.

Abby Telengrof, Mark Patrick, Dominick Sokotoff, Kent Shwartz, Jack Glanville (in spirit), thank you for the fever dream that was Wichita, KS.

The Tea Time Crew, thank you for letting me rant about my personal life. You know more about me than my own therapist.

To my family: thank you for supporting me throughout the past three years.

My friends: Thank you for putting up with me and all of my Daily shenanigans.

To the girls at Ricks11, thank you for letting our apartment turn into a party pad for The Daily.

And last, but not least: Photostaff, I love you.

TWAP:

Dearest Dears,

Well, this is it… I’m just messing with you guys. I’m still the senior multimedia photo editor until the end of the semester. I’m not done with this position until YEAR IN PHOTOS is done! Thank you to everyone for submitting their photos for the project. IF YOU HAVE NOT DONE SO ALREADY, PLEASE SUBMIT A CAPTION FOR YOUR PHOTO IN THE SAME GOOGLE DOC IN WHICH YOU WROTE YOUR BLURB. No caption, no photo. Period.

Alright, let’s get sappy for a second.

Kate asked me yesterday at the B1G Championships how I felt about this being my last football game I photograph for The Daily? I told her that I felt fulfilled. I’ve gotten to do some incredible things during my time at The Daily. If you told me that I would be covering a Trump Rally in East Lansing, MI a week before the 2020 Election or that I would be covering the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Wichita, KA, I would have thought you were crazy.

I can’t believe I was hired to be on Photostaff. I actually found the email I received from the MPEs who hired me as a freshman.

Courtesy of Emma Mati

I had no idea what I was doing, but I learned from the people around me. That is what makes Photostaff so special. We are young, scrappy, and hungry (sorry, I know that’s from Hamilton which is so 2018, but I think it describes our staff so well). Here is my advice for the younger photographers on staff (and the older ones as well): never think you are too good for something. Work hard, take notes and you will get better. I promise you, it will work.

Another piece of unsolicited advice, don’t take yourself too seriously. That’s what I did, and I think I turned out just fine. Take a look at the emails I used to send as APE.

Courtesy of Emma Mati

Courtesy of Emma Mati

Finally, I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of you lovely people. You’ve made my time here so special. When I joined Photostaff, there wasn’t the culture there is today. People were friendly, but I didn’t feel like they were my people. I’ve seen Photostaff through its seasons. I can say with full sincerity that the culture on staff is better today than it was three years ago. It warms my heart that that is the case.

I can’t wait for my time at The Daily to come full circle as I will be a staff photographer next semester. I learned so much as a staff photographer, and I can’t wait to keep learning. #LiveLoveSACUA. Don’t worry, I’m not leaving just yet. If you ever want to talk (or gossip), reach out. I love tea (the drink and the drama).

Emma