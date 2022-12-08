Position(s): Arts Writer, 2020 Arts Columnist, Winter 2021 Arts Books Beat Editor, Fall 2021 Managing Arts Editor

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 6

I have been mentally writing and rewriting my senior goodbye since I joined Daily Arts. I don’t do it consciously, but every now and then, the miniaturized me-shaped admin brain cell (à la “Spongebob” S3 E48B and “Osmosis Jones” (2001)) at the back of my brain likes to probe at the overflowing, unlabeled and uncategorized files listed ‘Daily Arts: Memories and Friends’ and play historiographer, considering all the ways to imagine, qualify and define the magnitude and effect the Arts section and its lovely people would have in my life.

There are an overwhelming number of ways to tell this story: a post-high school Bildungsroman, a romance, a heist. Countless free paperback books, six semesters, two quarter marathons, one softball game and many, many great pieces of art and media consumed with friends. How did we get away with it all? Daily Arts was not my ‘everything’ in college, but it certainly was far-reaching, lovingly consuming and irrevocably molding.

Senior goodbyes are traditionally the hippest and coolest space to dole out compliments and acknowledgements one is too shy to say out loud. And as I am in love with Arts and its many out-of-left-field funny, genuine and talented people, this senior goodbye will be no different.

My first rose/valentine is to the Books Beat: my first editors Andrew and Jo, thank you(s) for being so cool. I only ever aspired to be as blasé, as cutting in print and as effortlessly interesting as you. Thank you to Sam, Sejjad, Brenna, Trina, John and Emma (and Juliana and Dylan from Film). You once-seniors — sorry, you are frozen in time as upperclassmen in my mind — occupy a very warm space in my heart. To Tate, Lilly, Emilia, Julian and Meera, you have all been my editors at one point or another (and myself, yours — Books is funny that way). Thank you for inspiring me to write ambitiously, incisively (Tate), authentically (Lilly), precisely (Meera), lyrically (Emilia) and imaginatively (Julian) without heed for wordcount (all of you). For Meera — you are a starburst of talent and I am grateful to be in your confidence. For Lilly — there is so much to say and so little space. You get your own section. Turn to page 5. For Ava S., Graciela, Camille, Ava B., Zoha, Bella and Noah, you guys are the future, and as a weepy Elise once said in Winter 2021, the future of Arts looks bright.

My next little note/send-off goes without question or debate to my gracious, turtleneck-rocking, cardigan-wearing Elise and Zoe. I’ve dedicated so many words to you both. Elise, I can only aspire to your range of impressionist feeling, experiencing Art and transforming others as you did me. Zoe, please lend me your infatigable copy-editing brain.

Little Sweet Tarts for all the 2021 editors. Most of you have graduated, but if I wasn’t fully able to express (or memorialize publically) my gratitude for your tenacity and company, I will now. Thank you Kaitlyn, Drew, Anya, Sophia, Kari, Sabriya, Grace, Peter and Mik. A little bonus for Katrina (and Kafka) — I didn’t realize I could make such significant connections with only six months before graduation to spare, but if the only thing I came away from Michigan with was your friendship and mentorship, that would be enough.

For Laine, Erin and Sarah — you have undertaken a 40-60 hour work week and I do not envy you. As you may have anticipated, it will be the most alive, frayed, exuberant and connected you will feel. You guys get gacha game coins and my enduring affection. Dumpling night is in the works.

For the readers of The Michigan Daily, thank you for your occasional emails and your attention. I do not know how you encountered our student journalism, but it is appreciated.

To my other friends, Fia, Zach, Hannah, my 2022 Marathon runners, my dearest Giselle and everyone left unnamed, love.