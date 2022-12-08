Position(s): Fall 2021 Senior Arts Editor

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 6

It feels so strange having to enter the headspace of reflection in terms of The Daily, mostly because it requires me to think about its absence from my life. It’s like rejecting truth itself. Water is wet, the sky is blue and I am a Michigan Daily writer. In reality though, my college experience before this was just the same as many others in our cohort. First semester freshman year was defined by being alone with other people. I had plenty of acquaintances, plenty of familiar faces that I could tag along with without any sense of awkwardness, but I could never really escape my own interiority. And then — because if I don’t mention this she will kill me — my sister told me to join. Surely enough, that sense of isolation faded away and people entered my life whose impact will stay with me forever.

Kaitlyn, I genuinely could not have asked for a better person to have led a section alongside. Organized, reliable, thorough, you have a knack for reeling writers in while also preserving their creative sensibilities.

To the entire music section, thank you for making a passion of mine feel so normal.

Mik, I feel like every conversation with you ends up in a place I never would have expected it to, and it’s rare I ever come away from one feeling anything less than excited. I appreciate your infectious laugh just the same as I do your profuse apologies for making me watch even a fraction of that new “Chip ‘n Dale” movie. Speaking of which, we need to watch a stupid movie sometime soon, I’m thinking “Space Chimps”?

Lizzie, I think often when meeting new friends, there’s a certain grace period where you’re still trying to figure the dynamic out. As far as I can remember, our dynamic was pretty much figured out. I would say something sarcastic, then without missing a beat you would say something sarcastic. This could continue until the end of time left to our own devices. In any case, I find it very fitting we were the only two people crazy enough in Arts to do the marathon twice. And as always, Blood Gang forever.

Lilly, I remember entering the newsroom for the first time and all the new Arts writers were gathered together like nervous sheep. At the time, the place I now call home felt so daunting. It wasn’t until I started talking with you that it began to shrink into something comfortable. Your ability to create a calming presence, a relatable presence, is what has made you such a fixture within the Arts section and such a friend outside of it.

Laine, it’s truly an honor that some of our most substantive conversations have been about stinky concerts and the Dave Matthews Band Chicago River incident of 2004. No doubt I’ll be randomly sending you bands with double-digit monthly listeners on Spotify for years to come.

Elise, hopefully I can capture even the smallest amount of the impact that you’ve had on me here at The Daily. Simply put, you were the main reason this place went from a luxury to a necessity. It’s not just that you were the one to convince me to apply to be an editor, but you were able to convince me I would be a good one. From there, I thrived in a way that I would never have expected. But it’s also the small things: your genuineness as a person, the vast catalog of expressions your face is capable of making, your determination to be a 60-year-old by the age of 25, that I’ll continue to remember. I mean, there are very few people whose house I would consistently walk over 30 minutes in the middle of the night in frigid February to get to. And every time, I can say it was worth it. You are a constant reminder of the brightness we are all capable of and maybe one of the most relatable individuals I’ve ever met. I promise I’ll text more. Ma and Elliot Smith be with you.

It’s been a fun ride.