Position(s): 2022 Managing Online Editor, Fall 2021 Recruitment Chair, Summer 2021 Managing Online Editor, Mobile App Developer

Section(s): Web

Semesters at The Daily: 4

I was never into journalism. Heck, I barely read the news. I don’t really remember why I joined, but I think it had something to do with finding purpose, doing something.

I started as a mobile app developer last year. Developing the mobile app was a pain in the ass, but nothing can compare to that feeling when you fix a bug — I can’t describe it as anything other than some sort of masochistic adrenaline rush. The tangibility of my work gave me an addicting sense of fulfillment.

I was Managing Online Editor over the summer, but by the end, the burnout and impostor syndrome piled on me. It took me a long time to realize that my job is not to know or do everything. Because when I pause my insecurities for a second, a wave of pride and admiration for my team washes over me. So thank you to the 2021 summer folks for your help as I navigated that new role.

I don’t really know why I decided to run for MOE again, but I knew I wanted to. Anyway, suppose you ask me: if you went back in time, would you have run again? I wish I’d say “a thousand times over.” But honestly, I really don’t know — this year was one hell of a ride.

We worked on so many projects, collaborated with almost every section, and planned to release the mobile app by the end of the year! I’m constantly in awe of our team and accomplishments, and I couldn’t be any prouder. And none of this would have been possible without the help from the rest of the newsroom. I wish I could name off every project, every person and their contributions, but this senior goodbye is past the word limit. So to everyone who has given your time and energy to our projects, thank you!

Behind the scenes, we built a community in the Web team. We tried new stuff, talked about difficult topics, and made some mistakes along the way.

As the journey nears the end for me, mixed feelings arise. This place has challenged me like none other, made me learn so much about myself, and exposed me to people who will continue to inspire me for years to come. At the same time, this place has made me more self-conscious of my racial and gender identity than ever before, sacrifice my academics and social life and cry away the one cup of water I drink every day. Racism, lack of diversity, burnout and unhealthy work-life-school balance are just a handful of issues that still need to be addressed. With pain comes growth. But at what cost?

To those who have supported me in the past two years, this is dedicated to you.

Angela, your perspective and insights into the Web team make me realize that I’m always learning. Let’s go on another mini-road trip while listening to Taylor Swift. Daniel, you remind me of the passion and excitement I felt during my first year on the team. My heart fills with joy and hope as you two set forth to the new year. Remember to stay focused on your own agenda and set boundaries between work and life. I’ll leave you with a tip that Parth, last year’s MOE, left to us: “Please make sure to take breaks and get your sleep — The Daily will still be here tomorrow!”

The senior leadership team, Aasher, Christina, Eli, Isis, Salik, Simran, and Zach, thank you for this year, for trusting us and our random ideas, for the late-night Slack messages, the long 2:1 chats, the impromptu syncs, the chaotic leadership meetings, and for the rest of it all. It’s already hard to think about us at the start of the year. I’m starting to miss you all, but I can’t wait to see where each of you end up. Big dreams, bigger futures and, for some of y’all, another year. None of which you can’t conquer.

Parth, your presence is a calming and delightful force. Whenever we talk, my worries somehow miraculously disappear. Your words have this kind of wisdom that pulls me back and grounds me. Naitian, I sometimes think back to the things you said or did, realizing how insightful and prophetic they were. There were big shoes to fill, but thank you for tying the laces for us. Rimaz, you started my Daily journey, all of this, two years ago. I’m glad to call you my friend from before this newsroom gig happened to after. Simran, missing you, but I’ll see you in Seattle soon. Claire, we don’t really know each other, but I found comfort in your article—I’m taking a break, and here’s why—and your senior goodbye, so thank you.

Jess, your charisma, humor, and sense of responsibility inspire me. You taught me what it means to protect and be brave for those around me. Irena, I’m already missing the late-night walks and moments when you drop by the desk. Thank you for your friendship every time. I can no longer count the number of people I’ve met in the newsroom. To each of you, your talent, dedication, and charisma humbles me; your hugs, conversations, and presence captivates me; every newsroom interaction has made me a better person from two years ago. I am both grateful and honored to have known you all.

Sim, when it feels like everything is collapsing, I find solace in our phone calls across the country. Let’s call for once when I’m not in tears. Reva, I didn’t know I needed a friend like you until I met you. You’ve shared with me a space to think about so many things that I haven’t had before. To all of my friends, thank you for listening to me during sad girl moe era and for being there despite, despite, despite.

Eric, damn. I don’t even know where to begin. When I’m unsure, you stay present. When I feel sad, you listen for countless nights. When I’m tired, you have my back. When I make dumb jokes, you laugh along. When I diss you, you roast me. When I roast myself, you concur. We somehow made this year work. I couldn’t have done it without you, and I can’t imagine doing it with anyone else. Next year, remember to take care of yourself, have fun, and know that you’re not alone. On this one hell of a ride, thank you for everything.

@channel Web, y’all pull me through whatever mountain is in front of me. Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, I wish it were Sunday. Thank you for bearing with the out-of-pocket icebreakers, my long monologues during meetings, and the flaws and beauty of everything. I’m in disbelief that I had the opportunity to lead a team of such talented and passionate people. I cannot express my gratitude and love enough through words, so I only hope you can feel it. Thank you so much and I love you all!

So this, whatever this is, was worth it. For every year to come, I’ll look back and see you all.