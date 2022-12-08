Position(s): 2022 Managing News Editor, 2021 Assistant Audience Engagement Editor, Summer 2021 Senior News Editor

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 6

I got my start at The Daily not as a reporter but as a source on financial aid. I banged down doors, starting with incoming freshmen and eventually sitting down with Tammie Durham, executive director of financial aid, and University President Mark Schlissel. I reached out to The Daily, and that April, in Times New Roman overlaying the ugly pale yellow background seniors will remember well, I saw my words online. Throughout my time reporting, I always remembered how empowering it was to have someone listen and publish the details of a struggle that was, until I spoke with The Daily, truly personal.

This organization is bigger than any of us, and it is that reputation that we uphold with every story, every photo and every graphic. That storied reputation gives us an opportunity to elevate the stories of students who feel like they are fighting alone. I am proud and humbled all at once to have carried the torch of just one part of The Daily for this year. As we all move on, The Daily remains, undergirded by generations’ dedication to the core values of journalism and the University community. Next year’s News staff will — like the years of staff before them — be challenged to hold firm in that dedication. Yes, The Daily is more than any of us, but each of you now have an opportunity to make it more than it is today.

For the newsbies I hired, I have nothing but love for you all and hope for the futures you will craft for yourself here at The Daily.

Now for the hardest part: thanking the people who made my time here a better experience than I could have ever asked for or even dreamed of.

To Asha, Elise, Haley and Zoe, thank you for being the voices that encouraged me to jump in further. Without the four of you, I would have spent this year reporting. In your own ways, each of you imbued me with the confidence I needed to seriously consider running for MNE, and you showed me how to authentically lead a section.

To Alex, Barbara and Liat, thank you for pushing me to succeed and welcoming me into the News section. Even in telling me “no <3” when I first applied for SNEd, you believed in me and my abilities not only to write but to lead. More importantly, you planted the idea of becoming MNE and gave me the resources I needed to make that a reality.

To Zoe and Evan, some of my favorite memories this year have been spent with y’all: standing in the Hamilton kitchen building charcuterie boards, the first Thursday at the Audience desk and all the times I’ve come over to vibe when News has been empty. I can’t imagine my Daily experience without you both. I promise I will drop in at least once next year unannounced, fresh off the plane.

To the 2022 SNEds, thank you for being maybe the most flexible SNEd class we’ve had. Your dedication through late nights, drive to push new stories and skills editing and leading never cease to impress me and make me confident that you all are destined for great things. I’m so grateful to have shared every single night in this newsroom with you.

To the 2022 MEs, thank you, first and foremost, for simply putting up with me; you all not only tolerated my antics but embraced them. Thank you also for your generous provision of the Blue Bungalow password. This year’s ME class is not just special for what we have accomplished but for the relationships we’ve built, and I am so grateful for you.

To the SNInterns, Riley, Irena and Samantha, as soon as I met you all, I knew you were assets to News. Since then, I have come to value you as not just brilliant and gifted writers but as fiercely loyal friends. You have made me a better editor, a better leader and a better person.

To Anna, you shot up through the ranks of news faster than my AE to ME hurdle. I’ve only really gotten to know you this semester, but I am so grateful to have you around to stir the pot. You speak your mind, and you have quickly become not just a trusted editor but a trusted friend. I cannot believe how much I’ve come to enjoy our time together, and I will miss you so much.

To Kate and Shannon, with great power comes great responsibility. You have been selected to lead the publication we have all called home, and I know you can bring it forward to new heights. Never forget the triumphs and mistakes that got you here, and keep your journalistic instinct front and center. I am so excited to watch all you do.

To Roni and Vanessa, I am so excited for you next year. You are both overly qualified for this position. You are strong. You have such conviction and resolute values, and I know you will make News even stronger than Kristina and I have. Never lose your boldness and willingness to say, “I don’t think we need this.” Be true, be you, but be unhinged.

To George, you young whippersnapper you. Eight months ago, I asked The Daily who needed a place to live and brought you into the fold of our chaotic homelife. Best. Decision. Ever. Nothing makes me feel loved like you coming out of nowhere to fully embrace me, and you truly wear your love on your sleeve. I know I’m hard on you sometimes, but know it’s always coming from love and a desire to see you become the best man you can be. You have so much to offer, and I wish only that you see in yourself all the good I see in you. You know I love you.

“To Copy,” words I have written so many times on a breaking news story. You all have been the best desk neighbors I could have asked for. I have come to love you, Caroline and Ethan, and all of your amazing editors. Not only do you make so many sacrifices for us back in the corner but you make my night constantly. I’ll miss having you all right across the aisle.

To Grace and Tess, thank you for putting up with the best, worst and downright zaniest of my asks (“Something climate-y would be good.” “You can make the shell, Grace.”) You have both been essential for my sanity. When everything is going wrong, you’ve been there to listen to me vent or to offer a literal shoulder to cry on. To say you are caring and generous is to sell you both short, and I am beyond grateful to have shared this year with you. Keep slay, slay, slaying. Don’t apologize. I’m going for another drink.

To Haley, before anyone at The Daily knew who either of us were, I had the privilege of calling you a friend. Even so, I can’t help but smile imagining what freshman-me would have thought of some of our escapades. Spilling tea over margs with Andrew, obsessing over the latest obscure Twitter (God rest its soul) drama and flying clear across the country on nothing more than a whim. You gave me my big break and a break from the madness of the newsroom at home. I’ll miss you, and I know my Daily career is thanks to you.

To Cora, Daddy, Mama, Gia, Graddy, Grandma and the rest of the Faubletti Crew, for every breaking news story or special project, you’ve been there for me, just a phone call away. You were there to shepherd me from day one, turning me into someone who could pull off a job like this and, more importantly, someone who would dare to do so. You instilled in me faith, conviction and drive, and you demonstrated truly compassionate, selfless love in a way I can only hope to emulate. To the extent I have done anything right in this job, it is thanks to you, and when I have inevitably made mistakes, it is you who showed me how to make them right.

To Kristina, I can’t believe I got to do this job with you. You have been a phenomenal editor, savvy and a perfect balance to my oft-unhinged proclivities. More importantly, though, you have been a sounding board, a confidante and a fount of compassion and understanding. You have been there for every Daily memory, good, bad and ugly. From briefing news to debriefing parties, I have always known I can count on you to brighten my day and temper my frustrations.

To Paige, I saved this one for last because when I think back to my late nights in the newsroom, I think of you, still there, asking if I drove to the place we had both come to call home. Some nights, I would drive to the newsroom motivated by nothing more than the promise of a chance to unlade burdens and share in triumphs. I am in awe of your selflessness and tact, and I know it is thanks to you that I can look back on these past two and a half years and say I worked for the best damn college paper in the country. People talk about their “work spouses,” typically referring to someone they gossip with and with whom they spend their free time. That, too, doesn’t capture it. We got thrown together this January, and I knew little outside of your professional prowess. It’s hard to believe that it’s only been 10 months since then given all the happy hours, Hamilton hoedowns and newsroom shenanigans we’ve shared since then. You are my closest friend in this newsroom, the person I want to spend my long nights with and the person who, after the last story is in and the paper is to print, I want to take home just to get another five minutes. I cannot imagine going through perhaps the most absurd job I’ll ever hold without someone who just gets me, someone who knows what they’re doing and will tell me I’m being stupid but who I also know trusts me and respects me as I do them. You have been exactly that person. It’s probably indicative that Google Docs assumed these were wedding vows, and when I think about what I will miss the most when I leave Ann Arbor in just a few short weeks, I know it’s you.