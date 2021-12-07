Position(s): 2021 Daily Arts Writer (Books Beat)

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 2

​​I love reading — and I love ranting about what I read to whoever will listen. To be able to receive new releases ahead of time and have my opinions on them actually published seemed too good to be true. But it is true, at least for The Michigan Daily Arts’ Books beat writers.

Joining The Daily during a pandemic was a great experience (mostly thanks to our unbelievably enthusiastic and boisterous MAEs), but I felt the awkward distance that Zoom created and missed the newsroom even though I’d never stepped foot in it. Finally being able to meet all my fellow Arts writers in person at the beginning of this semester was indescribable. Everyone was so friendly, so easy to talk to and such utter nerds when it comes to art. I began looking forward to each Sunday, when we would all gather in the newsroom to talk about the week ahead and answer increasingly outlandish icebreakers. I came to love the trek to the building and to feel part of the community it held within its walls, especially among my fellow Books writers. From running the marathon relay for “Daily Arts Runs a Marathon” to interviewing authors and bookstore owners to reviewing highly anticipated new releases, I’ve just had so much fun on this section.

My only regret is not joining sooner. I’ll miss this place more than I ever expected to, and with only one semester left until graduation, I just wish I had more time to enjoy the wonderful community that Arts has built and get to know everyone who makes this place what it is.

But I also look forward to keeping up with all the future content from the talented writers I’ve met. Who knows? Maybe someday, some other Daily writer will be reviewing my own book. (I’m already crossing my fingers they like it — I know firsthand how unfiltered their “hate reviews” are and how searing their hot takes can be. One of the many reasons I love them!)

To the Books writers and editors with whom I’ve been so lucky to work: Lizzie, Elise, Zoe, Lilly, Julian, Fia, Emilia, Andrew, Ava, Sam, Meera, Tate, Zoha, Bella and Trina. Thank you all for such a beautiful time.

The Michigan Daily is a truly historic organization, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it. Forever, Go Blue.