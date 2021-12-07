Position(s): 2021 Managing News Editor, 2020 Senior News Editor

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 7

As my days at The Michigan Daily come to a close, I think back to my freshman year self, dragging along her new friend Allison she met at orientation to a Daily mass meeting, terrified to pick up a trial story and climb up the 420 Maynard stairs to talk to the big, scary editors. Now as I write this goodbye hours before it is due (typical), looking around the same newsroom I used to once be so afraid of, I can barely fathom how time has moved so quickly.

Out of all of the things I’ve written in my time at The Daily, this was undoubtedly the one I was dreading the most because it meant my time here would be ending. I think back to the things this place has taught me about the world and about myself, the endless memories I’ve made here, the amazing people I’ve met and the insane opportunities I’ve been given. Even with all the changes this place has endured — especially in the last 20 months — The Daily is the one common ground I have known I could always return to. I’ve quite literally laughed here and cried here. I’ve grown as a person here. I’ve learned so much here, arguably more than I have in any classroom.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned here is the power of words. There are 171,476 words in the Oxford English dictionary, but I don’t think I could ever find the right ones to describe the gratitude I feel for being a part of The Daily for the past seven semesters. Don’t get me wrong — the late nights, constant text messages and continuous stress that comes with being an editor here can take a lot out of you. But I don’t think I would have had it any other way.

And with that, it’s time to thank some of the many people who have made my time at The Daily so incredibly worth it:

2020 SNEds/MNEs: One of my all-time favorite Daily memories is being in the newsroom on March 11, 2020, publishing the story announcing that all classes would be moved online and eating NYPD with all of you until 3 a.m. I hate the pandemic for a lot of reasons, but especially for making us have to spend so much time physically apart from each other during our time working together. I’m eternally grateful for the work we did, both in-person and virtually, and for having the opportunity to work with such a fantastic group of people.

2021 SNEds: Each of you are so amazing, and Liat and I are so blessed to have had a SNEd class as stellar as you. Calder’s sense of humor, Emma’s compassion, Francesca’s bubbliness, Hannah’s enthusiasm, Jasmin’s eagerness, Kristina’s continuous smile and Lily’s kindness has made the crazy past year such a breeze. We had some amazing reporting, and we could not have done it without you.

Jasmin, Paige, Kristina and Dominic: I am so, so excited to see what amazing work you do next year!

Alec: Be grateful that you’re the only one who has graduated who is getting their own thank you. In all seriousness, thank you for always being a great friend. You’re welcome for visiting you in the hospital two years ago.

Claire: I’m glad I had you to drive home with after production every night. This past year has been absolutely insane, and I admire your ability to question institutional processes that continue to be in place just because it’s the way they’ve always been. You’ve dealt with immense challenges this year and tackled them all with thoughtfulness and care, and you’ve inspired some real, tangible change at The Daily I hope to continue to see in years to come.

Liat: There is absolutely no one else I would have wanted to run the News section with than you. I am endlessly grateful for you every day. Thank you for dealing with my numerous text messages and daily freak-outs with such calm and intelligence, for late-night laughs in a state of hysteria after editing stories and for dealing with the dreaded print story list with me (barf). I am so glad that my co-editor has turned into one of my best friends!

Alex: Thank you for being my first friend I made at The Daily. I will never forget running around the Fleming Administration building for 12 straight hours in the freezing rain and cold together — I don’t think I would have stayed here if it wasn’t for you. Love you forever <3

Parnia: It’s funny to look back and think about how we didn’t like each other at first when we were beat reporters together. I am so happy this place brought us (along with Alex and Remy) together, and I am so looking forward to seeing all of the great things you accomplish.

Allison: Thanks for being the best friend-turned-roommate-turned-coworker I could have ever asked for. I’m so grateful for meeting you on a Blue Bus at orientation. You are so smart and talented and such a great leader, and it’s been lovely being able to work with you for the past few years.

Natalie and Katrina: Thank you for always listening to Allison and me talk about our jobs for hours on end and being a part of The Daily through the transitive property. And for letting us use our house for Daily parties. <3

Big Three and 2021 MDesk: It is so incredible to me how much talent this paper holds. Even though I may not know every single one of you that well, it’s been a pleasure to make a paper with you all for the past year. I’m so excited to see everyone’s successes in the future.

News: To the editors and reporters who were on the section when I first joined, to the editors and reporters now, thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn from and grow with each and every one of you. I love this section with all of my heart and have been so grateful to have been a part of the front left desk in the newsroom for 3.5 years. We’ve done such amazing things, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

To everyone now and in the future who will take this place and make it their own too: If you’re as scared or stressed as I was when I first started, don’t quit now — The Daily can change you for the better, if you let it. Don’t take your job lightly; it’s sometimes easy to forget how much of an impact our coverage has. The Daily persists, be open to change and leave the newsroom better than you found it.

And lastly, to my parents: Thank you for always believing in me and for being the best role models and support system I could have ever asked for. I could never thank you enough for everything you have done for me. I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU!