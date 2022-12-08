Position(s): 2022 Digital Managing Editor, Winter 2021 Design Managing Editor

Section(s): Leadership

Semesters at The Daily: 5

The words you are reading have been written while I simultaneously make my NASA internship exit presentation at 3 a.m., which accurately describes the chaos I have been in during my time at The Daily. Since I have already had my fair share of writing tonight, I’ll keep this very short and sweet.

While my aspirations do not lie in journalism, I have seen the dedication every individual at The Daily holds, an inspiring attribute that makes this place so special. I have watched as the digital sections have grown: videos being produced at a quality I have never seen before, significant and thorough podcasts being released despite the size of the section and designs being made that I thought would be impossible to illustrate in such a short amount of time. The work of all the digital sections never ceases to amaze me: Web working to launch an app, Video’s unique and humorous content, Podcast’s in-depth research and interviews, Photo’s work in all of our special editions, Audience Engagement’s newsletters and work in increasing our digital presence, and Design’s flawless illustrations for every other section. I have great admiration for the time and effort everyone in this space commits to their work.

The Daily has given me the opportunity to engage in work vastly different from my other responsibilities, and allowed me to meet people I otherwise would not have. I feel honored to have been within leadership for a paper that holds the University’s administration accountable, informs the Ann Arbor and campus communities and covers diverse forms and areas of content. With that being said, I hope that the future of The Daily will see continued work to foster a more welcoming and inclusive environment to all identities, whether that concerns race, gender or socioeconomic status. I leave The Daily with an entirely new and broadened perspective, and will carry the various skills I have gained here for the rest of my future, something I am incredibly grateful for. Here is to more sleep next semester.