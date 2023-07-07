“The Michigan Difference.” An expression you have probably heard a hundred times by now. The phrase pays homage to the magnificence of the University, including (but not limited to) being the third-ranked public university in the nation, the 18th-ranked university in the world, and home to the second-best collegiate football team in 2023. The slogan underscores the institutional might of the University as it dominates the both educational and athletic landscapes with its myriad of achievements. “The Michigan Difference” represents the line that separates the University of Michigan from the rest of the world. It makes us elite — the Victors, the Leaders and Best.

I think it’s easy to reduce something to a number as a measure of success: the volume of programs or majors that rank top 10 in the nation, the amount of titles the sports teams have accumulated or the vast network of alumni around the world. It makes this place seem more simple, boiling down complex entities on this campus to a singular statistic so that the perfection of life here can be displayed on every public forum. But the University of Michigan is much more than that. It is a living, breathing establishment with 51,225 different people, paths and perspectives residing within the 205-year-old, ivy-covered buildings. Those 51,225 lives cannot be represented in a single figure, and it is up to us to delve into the nooks and crannies of the stories that give this school its liveliness and charm.

To me, “The Michigan Difference” is not just that we live in one of the best cities in America or that our football team has won two consecutive Big 10 Championships: it’s buying an iced latte from my favorite coffee shop — the café in the University of Michigan Museum of Art — on my way to the Law Library to do my chemistry homework. It’s my friends’ laughter on the way to Frita Batidos to celebrate my birthday as the spring sun shines on our smiling faces. It’s sitting in the Diag, a book in my hand and contentment in my heart, as I take in the sights and smells of a perfectly crisp October day.

My biggest advice for you as freshman year begins is to look past all the grand statistics that seem to define this University. While the University is extremely impressive and quite amazing, it is also so easy to let those metrics intimidate you until you feel alienated from the warmth of the U-M community. Make sure to focus on what’s around you as you settle into the year. You will be faced with days in which the facts and figures of “The Michigan Difference” won’t quell the discomfort rising in your chest as you try to adjust to a life extremely different from anything previously known. So finding your own Michigan Difference — the reason you love this school — — will give you the support to continue until that discomfort slowly turns into fulfillment.

Whether it be the amazing position you got at The Michigan Daily or how the sun hits the leaves on the trees just right as you walk to your class in the Chemistry Building, everyone has a different reason for why they chose to attend the University of Michigan. So I encourage you to find that reason and store it in your heart and mind.

College will be an interesting time, and throughout the good and the bad, hold onto that reason. Even if it’s incredibly robust or surprisingly mundane, it will ground you when it feels like the world is spinning a little too fast; it will give you the strength to traverse even the hardest of situations. When you dive deep into yourself and figure out what’s important, you can make the most of your time here; because it will be fueled by that love — the love that makes going to the University of Michigan worth it. And that is so much more than any number that shows up on a ranked list. It is up to you to figure out what really is “The Michigan Difference.”

Statement Columnist Ananya Gera can be reached at agera@umich.edu