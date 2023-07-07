The University of Michigan is one of the top universities in the nation, with many of its programs considered the best in the world. The College of Literature, Science, and the Arts is the largest college at the University, with an extensive offering of majors and minors. Students who choose to attend LSA often find themselves either on a STEM or liberal arts path. It can be extremely difficult for undecided students to choose which field to enter, which is why we are here to provide an insider perspective on the pros and cons of each.

Lara: I entered my freshman year set on an English major and French minor. Though I come from a family of doctors, an obsession with “Legally Blonde” showed me I needed to be a lawyer. I’m a liberal arts kid through and through, and the seven natural science credits required to graduate have proven to be a big obstacle.

Zhane: Unlike Lara, I had some reservations about choosing my major before coming to college. At first, I was intimidated by the difference between consuming science and actually learning it, but over time I gained enough confidence to finally declare myself a physics major. I still enjoy my daily dose of the humanities, evident by my writing for The Michigan Daily, but STEM is where my heart lies. That being said, we wrote this with our past selves in mind and for any wavering freshman who would like some truthful, genuine insight into these two paths.

Academics

Zhane: For any STEM related major, academics are kind of the elephant in the room. I really couldn’t tell you how many times I was met with evident disgust, if not physical recoil, after telling someone I just met that I’m a physics major. Lots of people think that being in STEM requires some sort of an innate intelligence, like an extra gene that makes them “good at math” or a “coding genius.” This general perception is really unfounded. Just like in all other areas of study, a major in STEM is not inaccessible to anyone. Sure, the formulas or diagrams may look intimidating at one point (and maybe even nausea-inducing if you’re someone like Lara), but they’re not unknowable. It took me some time to learn this, but just because you struggle with learning something doesn’t mean you’re not cut out for it. If you step back and think about what you’re doing, you’ll realize that you are working towards being at the very forefront of human knowledge, and that’s something special.

Another common sentiment is that STEM is a totally uncreative field with no wiggle room to do things unconventionally. I’m not going to lie to you and say that STEM is actually super creative, because sometimes you really do have to follow the rules. But, problem-solving still requires a decent bit of creativity. In the words of renowned physicist Richard Feynman, science is akin to “imagination in a tight straightjacket.”

I wouldn’t feel like I had told the truth if I didn’t talk about how difficult some of the STEM courses are. If you are a STEM major, you will be challenged at some point in your academic career (the first time often being either MATH 115 or MATH 116). Again, remember that all knowledge is accessible to you. It might take a lot of patience and dedication to learn it, but you can feel rewarded in knowing that you are doing something that is genuinely difficult and requires a lot of tenacity.

Lara: While I’m not met with a physical recoil every time I tell someone I’m an English major, I’m usually met with a confused face and the question, “Are you going to be a teacher?” While a completely reasonable assumption to make, as I’ve met many future teachers in my English classes, I wanted people to look at me and assume I could be a lawyer.

A liberal arts path at the University is more accessible for undecided students because there are typically fewer credits required. An English major does not have any prerequisites, and I only have to complete 28 credits that are broken down in exploration of literature from around the world and in different forms. Many other liberal arts majors do have prerequisites and 30 credit requirements, but compared to a biology major’s nine prerequisite classes, I feel good.

Most of my English classes are basically book clubs with extra homework. Not every liberal arts class is easy, though: I was humbled by a political science class requiring immense memorization and analysis. Liberal arts courses often demand many readings for each class, with multiple essays due throughout the semester — sometimes it’s hard to keep up with the due dates.

In terms of assessments, I would choose essays over an exam any day, since studying turns me into a puddle of anxiety. Meanwhile, I can write essays in a couple hours while watching my favorite show. If you’re someone who dislikes test-taking, a liberal arts path is the way to go. Different people express their knowledge in different ways. Discovering the medium that best demonstrates your intellectual strength is essential to determining what is best for you academically.

Community

Zhane: There is a sense that when you commit to STEM you are automatically throwing out your social skills for a solitary and academically confined life. However, this isn’t the case. Just like in every other major, you’ll have all different types of people to build relationships with. It’s also important to note that social skills are as beneficial in STEM as much as in other fields of study. In an era where scientific literacy is becoming increasingly important, having good communication skills in STEM will prove to be invaluable.

So, no, becoming a STEM major doesn’t mean resigning yourself to a lonely life atop a mountain of academia, though if that’s what you want, then STEM definitely gives you the means for it. It’s an amazing feeling, though, when you find someone you really enjoy being around, and it also happens that they are as dedicated to and enamored with the same subject as you. Like in any major, there’ll be people that you enjoy having around you and people that you might feel indifferent toward — either way, there are people out there for you.

A problem I often encounter with many STEM majors is that there’s a general lack of respect for the humanities. I’ve always gotten the sense that this feeling stems from the fact that, in order to justify the plethora of work that we do, we must put people down. Obviously, no one’s to say that one assignment is harder than another (I know some STEM students that would cry thinking about a 15+ page paper), and it’s important to have a mutual respect for each intellectual discipline.

Lara: One of the best parts of the liberal arts path is its diverse demographic. Because liberal arts encompasses a variety of majors, you are bound to meet people pursuing different career paths than you. It’s definitely a little easier to have a social life because of less frequent classes and fewer requirements for a liberal arts student.

Everyone seems to think we nap and read all day with no worries while our STEM counterparts fight for their lives. Though that describes my perfect day, the life of a liberal art student is no joke. I usually have a couple hundred pages worth of readings and an essay due each week. While liberal arts students are great, there is competition in our field, often found in peer-reviews or feisty Socratic seminars. A liberal arts student will tear your paper apart and leave a little smiley face at the end of a deadly comment.

There is a lack of respect liberal art students experience at the hands of STEM students. I took the general chemistry series with my friends because I knew the content from high school, plus it gave me five natural science credits. Whenever I introduced myself and shared that I was an English major, I’d always get asked, “Why are you in this class?” as if I made a mistake despite knowing the content and getting good grades. Surprise, STEM students don’t own chemistry! Just because you choose the liberal arts path doesn’t mean you can’t take STEM courses that interest or can help you. The LSA requirements are there to give students an opportunity to explore all fields, so find classes you are passionate about, no matter their status as “science” or “humanities.”

Conclusion

Zhane & Lara: While it might not seem like it, there are some things that we can agree on. The single most important thing when deciding what you want to study is to study something that you enjoy. We know that it sounds cliché, but if you enjoy doing something, it will be much easier for you to do well in that subject and, down the line, make good money (if that’s something you’re worried about). It’s important for all of us, though, to treat each other with respect, because STEM and the liberal arts very much support each other and do not exist independently.

The University of Michigan has a surplus of opportunities for students who have any interest in anything. You could choose to go toward the liberal arts or STEM, or you could choose to go somewhere in between; either way, the University has something for you.

Opinion Columnist Lara Tinawi can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu, and Summer Senior Opinion Editor Zhane Yamin can be reached at zhane@umich.edu.