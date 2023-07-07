Editor’s Note: The given name of the roommate has been changed to protect their privacy.

When I returned to campus for the second half of my freshman year, it was to an empty dorm. I spent the entire afternoon rearranging the pictures on the walls and adjusting the positioning of furniture to make the room feel even slightly less empty. No amount of reorganizing, however, could distract me from the reality of the situation: My living environment had turned sour, I was no longer speaking to my first semester friend group and I hated my freshman year roommate.

Like most incoming freshmen, Samantha and I had met online. In a last minute scramble to find a roommate two days before the deadline, we had FaceTimed each other once and co-signed the University of Michigan’s living agreement the following day. According to our online profiles, Samantha and I had similar interests, social habits and routines. On paper, we were a perfect fit. I soon discovered, however, that shared hobbies and social patterns often do not translate into living situations. Consequently, just four short months after move-in day, I found myself staring at the empty bed on the other side of the room, questioning where I had gone wrong.

This circumstance is not uncommon. Approximately one-third of college students report having problems with their roommates, and these experiences can have a ripple effect within other areas of a student’s life. Studies have shown that a negative roommate dynamic can have consequences ranging from personal to professional, impacting social behaviors, grades and mood levels.

The problem? These extraneous factors are not readily apparent or accounted for when searching for a roommate online. Sharing a living space with another person constitutes a delicate and highly unpredictable dynamic. For many undergraduate students, it is their first time living alone, and balancing this new independence while navigating roommate relations can be overwhelming.

Websites including RoomSurf, StarRez and RoomSync are used by a variety of universities under the guise of streamlining and perfecting the rooming process. Some even go as far to assign students an estimated compatibility percentage, ranging from a zero to 100% scale based on similarities. All of these platforms provide the illusive promise of helping students find the perfect college roommate.

In an interview with NBC News, various students at the University of Miami reflected on their experiences finding roommates within these online environments.

“It’s almost like a dating website,” undergraduate student Paolo Federico-O’Muruchu said. “In the brief amount of space I had to keep people interested, I had to describe myself — which is hard, because we don’t really know who we’re going to be in college.”

Not only do these online pairing softwares possess considerable inaccuracies, but they place a tremendous amount of pressure on incoming students. The suggestion that roommate websites and pairing algorithms can assist students in finding a “perfect match” underwrites the difficulty of this reality. As a result, when these living situations experience turmoil, many students internalize the issues and cast self-blame.

Fortunately, there is a growing recognition among universities that the roommate pairing process requires a more nuanced approach. Some institutions are implementing alternative methods to enhance the compatibility and overall satisfaction of roommates. One such approach is the introduction of roommate mediation programs.

Offering a space for roommates to openly communicate their concerns and express their needs, these programs work towards resolving conflicts with the help of a trained mediator. These programs have been shown to foster empathy, understanding and compromise among roommates, promoting a healthier and more positive living experience. By addressing conflicts early on and providing the necessary support, universities are taking strides to prevent minor roommate issues from escalating into major disruptions that negatively impact students’ well-being and academic performance.

However, for the time being, it is important to acknowledge that finding the perfect roommate match remains a complex task. Living with another person will always involve some level of adjustment and compromise. Universities can play a crucial role in setting realistic expectations and providing ongoing support and resources to help students navigate the challenges of roommate relationships. Ultimately, if your living situation ends up not working out, know that you’re not alone. This is a challenging period, and it is essential to give yourself considerable understanding and space to grow — and more often than not, a 12-by-20 foot dorm is a tight space to navigate that kind of growth in.

