When Ore walked into Festifall 25 minutes ago, she didn’t expect to be sitting alone, on a random patch of grass, crying. She also didn’t expect to have gone from a perfect, first-generation Nigerian American daughter to a tricky, first-rate T-shirt thief. It all began earlier that day, with her week-old friends. The four of them had just arrived at the University of Michigan’s biggest event of the year: Festifall. A woman with bewitching gray eyes and lustrous curly hair sat behind the welcome table.

“If you need anything, just ask for Cirena,” she smiled. “Be careful with that blue group to the left; stick together and you’ll be just fine. And you’ll want to be quick: We close in half an hour.”

Just before they could all walk away, she pulled Ore aside. “I almost forgot! You and your friends shouldn’t go to those groups on the right; students always get lost in there. They suck you right in.”

Cirena handed Ore a map as she turned to the next group. Ore glanced over it and joined her waiting friends.

Elumelu snatched the map and spoke up first. “This thing doesn’t say where the free stuff is. I need T-shirts!”

Yosola peeked over his shoulder. “Yeah, and where’s the food? I kinda didn’t eat lunch today,” she looked down at her stomach pitifully.

Ore grinned and shook her head, snatching the map back from Elumelu. “We’ll get the food and the free stuff, but don’t forget our main goal: ASA.”

Ah yes, the African Student Association. A place where their dide’s and exclamations of “chai!” would be understood. Where their hair was not exotic, food not gross and music not foreign. It radiated with jollof rice, parties, shared experiences and family: home. And Ore was going to get them there.

She stared at the map and hissed. “This map is useless,” she said, crumpling it into her pocket. “We just need to get to Table H12, which is straight ahead. How hard can it be? Yosola!”

Yosola whirled around, mouth stuffed with cookies and fingers dripping in gooey chocolate.

“Huh?”

Pelumi dragged her from the MDining table. “Must you always be chopping something?” he asked. “We’ll get food, but first, ASA.”

“Actually,” Ore sidled to a table by the Hatcher steps. “Let’s grab one of those T-shirts first.”

“Ore, that line is too long, and if Festifall ends soon —”

“You heard the woman,” Elumelu hit Pelumi’s arm. “Abeg, let’s get free stuff!”

So, the four of them waited in line. And waited. And waited. Until finally, they were the next group to go. Pelumi checked his phone.

“Ten minutes,” he said. “We’ve been in this line for 10 minutes.”

“I could’ve eaten so many cookies by now,” Yosola muttered under her breath.

A burly man stood in front of them, yellow hair plastered with sweat. Frown lines ravaged his forehead, and his face was set in what looked like a permanent scowl. An eyepatch covered one eye, leaving him one sea-green eye staring out. He took a labored breath and began his monotonous speech.

“I just had eye surgery, that’s why the eyepatch. No, I’m not a pirate and no, I’m not looking for buried treasure.”

“Who’s this club for?” Ore asked.

“Your mom,” the man answered, face and tone unchanged. “Just spin the wheel and get out of here.”

Elumelu seized the wheel and spun with all his strength.

“It’s your lucky day,” the man said, voice dripping with sarcasm. “You get a sticker.”

“Are you kidding me?” Elumelu stared at the wheel. “I waited 10 minutes for a sticker?”

The man wiped sweat from his forehead. “Listen kid. Life ain’t fair. Tell ya friends.” He chortled to himself. “Next?”

Elumelu still stared at the wheel in disappointment. “Ten minutes of my life. Gone. For a sticker.”

“Mumu,” Pelumi shook his head. “C’mon. Let’s go before Yoyo decides she wants one of those KitKats over there.”

“Where?” Yosola exclaimed.

“No,” Ore determined. “We came here for free stuff, and that’s what we’re gonna get. Follow my lead.”

With that, she snatched a T-shirt and sprinted towards the Chemistry Building. Hastily, the others did the same. The man at the table roared after them, but the four sprinted as fast as their legs would take them. Suddenly, Ore slowed to a jog, then a walk, then stood still.

Elumelu shouted over his shoulder. “What’re you doing? We got the shirts, let’s go.”

“Tell ‘your mom,’ ” Ore’s voice carried in the wind as she turned back towards the man. “That Ore Soyinka wouldn’t want to join the club of a one-eyed freak!”

Some say the man threw pens at her retreating back; others swear he hurled the whole wheel. It didn’t matter. Ore had made it back to her friends; T-shirt in tow and 20 minutes till Festifall closed.

“Are you serious? This thing isn’t even my size!” Elumelu pouted.

Yosola crossed her arms. “At least you got what you wanted.”

“You know what I want?” Pelumi grabbed Ore by the shoulders, who was still breathlessly laughing at their escapade. “To actually make it to ASA before Festifall closes.”

Ore pushed him off and rolled her eyes. “We’ll get to ASA after we check out the Sirens.” She pointed to a blue table on the left. Some sunny-faced girls stood next to a trifold display, pointing out pictures to passersby. Others seemed to be going up and down scales, warming their vocal cords for something.

“That group on the left?” Yosola asked. “Didn’t Cirena say not to go there?”

“She said we could go there if we stuck together. Besides,” Ore raised her eyebrows towards Yosola. “They have free popsicles.”

“Let’s go!”

“No!” Pelumi argued. “El, back me up?”

“Chill Pelumi! We still got time,” Elumelu said.

“Ha! Three against one,” Ore smirked victoriously. “We’re going.”

Pelumi grunted as Ore continued, “All I really need from them is that flyer with the QR code. But if they start singing, I’ll wanna stay. So, you guys need to pull me away just in case.”

“We got you,” Elumelu nodded.

Pelumi sighed. “Why are we going to the Sirens again?”

“Because Pelumi,” Ore tossed her braids back with her hand. “They’re a legendary acapella group, and I’m a legendary singer.”

Getting to the Sirens’ table was easy enough. Ore had grabbed the flyer and the group was about to leave. Suddenly, a melodious voice floated to their ears.

“Ore?”

She turned around slowly. It was Modupe, Ore’s tour guide from Black orientation.

“I thought I recognized you,” Modupe smiled with satisfaction. “You were the one asking about the acapella groups, right?”

“Yeah, but I —”

“You came at the right time,” Modupe continued. “We were just about to sing!”

She nodded to her group mates to begin. Their voices melted into glorious harmony. Together, they rose like resonant mountains and fell like quiet valleys. With their clear intonation, even people from other tables were captivated by the spellbinding melody. The Sirens wove their song like a luscious waterfall, and Ore cascaded with it. As if even her feet wanted to be close to the beautiful ballad, Ore walked closer to the growing throng of listeners. Her ears were deaf to her friends calling her name, urging her to come with them. Seeing that she wouldn’t come, Pelumi and Yosola grabbed both her arms and ran away from the Sirens’ table, with Ore protesting all the while.

They didn’t stop running until the Sirens were out of earshot. When they finally stopped, the group erupted in fear.

“They were really good. Like, scary good.”

“What happened to you back there?”

“We only have 13 minutes!”

Ore silenced her friends with a wave of her hands. She gazed around the Diag. She saw two options. They could follow the map and go straight ahead to ASA. Yet, she looked wistfully to the groups on the right. If they went through that way, they’d still end up at ASA, just a minute later. Slowly, she pushed Cirena’s warning to the back of her mind. What was college if not a test, a chance to show what you’re truly made of? What was life without a bit of adventure? She wouldn’t tell her friends about Cirena’s advice. She was Ore Soyinka. She wasn’t some lost freshman who couldn’t find her way through the Diag. Besides, those groups didn’t look that bad. She and her friends could make it through. She had told her friends she’d get them to ASA, and that’s exactly what she planned to do.

“We have plenty of time,” Ore reassured the others. “ASA is just past those groups on the right; we’ll get there.”

Yosola answered skeptically. “You’ve been wrong about everything so far, Ore. Oga, me and my stomach can’t take it anymore.”

“Yeah,” Elumelu agreed. He spoke in his best Nigerian accent. “We came here for ASA and free stuff, abi? So, what’s this gallivanting you’re trying to do?”

“They have a point, Ore,” Pelumi added. “We’re seriously running out of time. What does the map say?”

“Just trust me,” she pleaded. “I promise, we’ll get to ASA in time.”

Yosola and Elumelu looked to Pelumi. He exhaled and shrugged. “Fine. Let’s go.”

The group of four began normally. Next thing they knew, they were surrounded, crowded by clubs on all sides. To the left, people with bared smiles clawed at them, desperate for someone to come to their table. To the right, others howled the name of their org to all who passed, gulping innocent freshmen with their high pitches. Someone called Ore’s name, but she couldn’t see who it was. She churned in the monstrous sea of clubs.

Finally, Ore made it to the other side, staggering as if spit out by a humongous beast. She looked up. There it was in glittering gold letters: ASA. She breathed a sigh of relief. She knew she could do it. She wobbled up to a woman with tawny beige skin and wavy black hair.

“We’ve been trying to find this place,” Ore panted. “I almost thought we wouldn’t make it.”

The woman laughed heartily. “Well, I’m glad you got here! Welcome to the Arab Students’ Association. Our first mass meeting is —”

Ore stopped her and frowned. “The what students’ association?”

The woman gave a confused smile and cocked her head. “The Arab Students’ Association?”

Ore shook her head. “But I thought this was ASA — the African Students’ Association.”

“I’m sorry, but that’s the other ASA,” she said. “They’re over by Ingalls Mall.”

“Arab Students’ Association?” Ore looked to her friends in disbelief. Her stomach plummeted. Her friends were nowhere to be found. Somehow, in the sea of clubs, she had lost them. Here she was, at the wrong ASA, with five minutes till Festifall closed, and no friends. She should have listened to Cirena. She should have used the map.

Ore sank to her knees and sobbed. She wanted to go home. She missed when everything was familiar and she owned her world with confidence. Now she sat in the grass, friendless, lost, and in a world miles away from home. How could she handle college if she couldn’t even make it through a club fair? Everyone was counting on her — her parents and younger siblings back home, her relations in Nigeria. Even the friends she made a week ago counted on her to guide them to ASA. But she couldn’t do it. She was a failure, a disappointment. She didn’t belong here, in this big, crazy school. She wanted to go home. She wasn’t ready for this.

Ore felt a hand on her shoulder. She looked up to find Cirena, gray eyes filled with knowing pity.

“Walk with me,” she urged gently. Ore took her hand, attempting to wipe away the torrent of tears from her face.

“It’s not immediate, and it will take time, but everyone finds their way eventually. One day you’ll even feel like this place is home,” Cirena chuckled softly at the “Welcome HoMe” banner hanging from the poles they passed.

She continued her speech. “But until then, know this,” Cirena stopped and looked Ore squarely in the eyes. She cupped her face and wiped the remainder of Ore’s tears. “You belong here, and you’re going to be just fine.”

Cirena pointed ahead. There was the table for ASA — the African Students’ Association. But what made Ore smile was her friends, waving at her to join them.

“I know it’s only been a week since move-in, but I needed this plantain!”

“They have free T-shirts from last year! And it’s my size.”

“First meeting’s next Wednesday! 6 o’clock, no African time.”

Ore ran over and hugged them. Maybe she wasn’t yet the ultra-independent, first-generation trailblazer she was destined to be. Maybe she was a little homesick and needed to find her footing. That was OK. With her friends by her side, she knew she’d get there soon enough.

The End

