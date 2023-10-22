As a broke college student, there is no better occasion than having your or your friends’ parents take you out to dinner. It gives you the chance to sample Ann Arbor’s food scene without burning a hole in your pocket.

Located on State Street, Sava’s is in the perfect spot between campus and downtown. The restaurant draws its aesthetic from University of Michigan pride. Sava’s founder and owner Sava Farah spoke with The Michigan Daily about the ideas behind the restaurant.

“We really wanted to pay homage to the maize and blue vibe, but we didn’t really want it to feel like you’re walking into the M Den,” Farah said.

The aesthetic feels classy enough to bring your parents to, but it is still welcoming and trendy enough for young people to enjoy. Students and parents alike are in for a treat when they walk in for the first time.

“We call it Ann Arbor food,” Farah said. “It’s a little bit of a melting pot, it’s eclectic, and it’s very locally inspired and locally sourced food.”

Sava’s “Ann Arbor food” spans from mimosas for brunch to salmon for dinner, from roasted beets to mac and cheese. Farah considers Ann Arbor food a melting pot of the people we see walking up and down State Street. Sava’s designs its cuisine for townies who have certain local expectations, students looking for something trendy and healthy, and, of course, visitors to Ann Arbor. Farah put it well as an eclectic menu for an eclectic town.

Daily Arts Writer Will Castle can be reached at wcastle@umich.edu.