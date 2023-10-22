Where can you find a college student in Ann Arbor on a typical Thursday evening? For most seniors on campus, the answer is Rick’s American Cafe. Located on Church Street, Rick’s has been a favorite bar for generations of Wolverines for more than 40 years, with lines typically looping around the outside of the building.

With a bevy of special deals and events for all occasions, Rick’s is the go-to spot to celebrate anything you can think of — even if it’s just getting through the week. Every Thursday, Rick’s offers $2.50 wells before 10 p.m., $5 tequila and Jager bombs, and more. They have theme nights, including Star Wars Day, Country Night and Halloween costume contests, to give students plenty of reasons to dress up and get down on the dance floor. And if you get hungry, they have an extensive menu featuring American classics such as burgers, fries and chicken.

There are many rites of passage at the University of Michigan: walking through the Ingalls Mall fountain, getting your first slice of Joe’s Pizza and pulling your first all-nighter. For those who enjoy a night out, going to Rick’s American Cafe to celebrate your 21st birthday is certainly at the top of the U-M bucket list.

So if you are looking for something to do on a Thursday night, grab your friends, dancing shoes, your ID and $5 cover, and head to Church Street for the Best Nightlife in Ann Arbor.

