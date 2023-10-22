I scream, you scream, Ann Arbor screams for Blank Slate’s ice cream. For the sixth straight year, Blank Slate Creamery reigns champion of Ann Arbor’s ice cream scene and takes home the coveted title of Best Ice Cream in Ann Arbor. With lines that regularly snake out the store and around the block, it is no secret that Blank Slate is a favorite of students and locals alike. Blank Slate opened its doors in 2014 and has delivered homemade, artisanal, locally-sourced and delicious ice cream ever since. The store’s chalkboard walls highlight their enormous rotating flavor selection: With choices from garden mint chip to chocolate churro crumb and seasonal delights like pumpkin roll and caramel apple, Blank Slate offers flavors for everyone. They even offer non-dairy ice creams for those who are vegan, lactose-intolerant or otherwise dairy-free.

A scoop from Blank Slate is not complete without one of their fresh waffle cones. Rolled in front of your eyes and sometimes still warm, these cones are the perfect, crunchy, buttery accompaniment to the cold, creamy ice cream. You can feel free to chat and mingle at one of the many picnic tables outside or try to impress your friends by winning at the store’s hook-and-ring game. Before you leave, don’t forget to commemorate your visit by signing your name, or whatever your heart desires, in chalk on Blank Slate’s walls while you savor some of the best ice cream Ann Arbor has to offer.

Daily Arts Writer Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu.