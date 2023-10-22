Happy Hour is a special time.

You just finished a long day of lectures. You’re tired, but you don’t want to end the day. You reach in your pocket and find a few spare bills. You text your group chat to see if anyone’s around. Where do you go?

According to The Michigan Daily readers, you go to Good Time Charley’s. And that makes sense.

2023 marks the sixth straight year that the beloved South University Street corner bar has won a BOAA award. This year it’s for Best Happy Hour.

Charley’s bar manager Steve Ivy spoke with The Michigan Daily about the popularity of the place. First Ivy chalked it up to good customer service, and their expansive selection of shooters. Then he stated the obvious: “A lot of people love the fishbowls,” Ivy said.

Charley’s fishbowls are iconic: 64-ounce Mason jars generously filled with the spiked iced tea or cocktail of your choice, fishbowls come with such names as “Blue Balls” and the “Quaalude,” strong mixes of flavored liquor, 151 proof rum and Sprite. According to the Charley’s menu, the fishbowl is meant to be shared, but the decision is yours.

Spiked tea fishbowls are $10 on Iced Tea Tuesdays. That’s 64 ounces of sugar and alcohol for less than a Chipotle burrito with guacamole. Save for Saturday, every day comes with its own cheap happy hour deal.

Enjoy your drinks, lounging in a booth in the back, or propped up at the panopticon bar. The group chat will not be disappointed.

“The kids love to come here,” Ivy said. “And the adults, too.”

Daily Arts Writer Joshua Medintz can be reached at jmedintz@umich.edu.