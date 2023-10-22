I don’t have nearly enough space on my bookshelf to fit all of the books I find at Literati Bookstore. Its expansive shelves are filled to the brim with books of all kinds, many next to notes from store employees who particularly enjoy a selection, and I never leave without my arms full of new stories and a smile on my face from a warm conversation with an employee excited about my pick. Literati is a true gem of the Ann Arbor Downtown scene, and is well-deserving of this year’s Best Bookstore award.

Literati was founded in March of 2013 with the goal of enhancing the arts scene in downtown Ann Arbor. The store has certainly accomplished this goal and continues to thrive with its three stories of ceiling-high shelves, kind and knowledgeable employees, and overall cozy yet modern atmosphere. Its genres range from fantasy and science fiction to memoir and history to children’s books and graphic novels.

Literati also sells high-quality writing utensils and notebooks for those looking to delve into the world of literature themselves. I get kind looks of recognition from passersby who notice the Literati logo on my T-shirt. There’s a little something for every book lover who visits the store.

Literati also frequently hosts the authors featured in their store for readings and talkbacks with their readers, and these events are often free and open to the public. They are currently scheduled to host several authors as part of their “Fiction at Literati” event series, featuring writers and artists like Jeff Tweedy, Nathan Hill and SJ Sindu. These events add to Literati’s uniqueness and wonderful contributions to the Ann Arbor community.

The store’s commitment to and passion for literature of all kinds is a shining gem in Ann Arbor’s downtown scene, and it is a joy to see them continue to thrive as this year’s best bookstore.

