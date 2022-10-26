SoulCycle, a New York-based workout studio, opened its first location in 2006. Today, they have locations all across the United States in major cities including Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. SoulCycle Ann Arbor, which opened in 2020, serves a different audience than the chain’s other locations, but the product is just as good. Though only two years old, it has quickly become a student favorite and was voted best workout class in Ann Arbor by Michigan Daily readers for the second year in a row.

Situated on South University Avenue minutes from many popular student residences, SoulCycle is easily accessible to students who want to fit a quick workout into their busy schedules, offering 45- and 60-minute high-intensity cycling classes, with loud music and a club-like atmosphere that appeals to many young Ann Arborites. Their trademark yellow and white colors light up the atmosphere when you walk in, and the large neon “SOUL ANBR” sign is hard to miss when walking down the street. Each class is themed, with music tailored to the chain’s young, trendy clientele, so people are bound to find a class that appeals to their tastes and allows them to get in a sweat while having a good time.

SoulCycle prides themselves on being more than a workout class. The company strives to motivate participants to improve themselves and the world around them.

“We move people to move the world,” their website reads. “Because we move people to move themselves. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally.”

Instructors remind riders to stay true to themselves and provide inspiration throughout their classes.

“It is really a mind/body experience. It’s not so much just a workout class where you go in and sweat. It’s definitely a mind connection and it’s a place where you can take your mind off (things),” said Charlie Pietryga, a Kinesiology senior and member of the SoulCycle studio crew.

To book a class, browse the schedule and pick the class that's right for you. You'll definitely leave with a sweat and a smile!

