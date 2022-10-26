One of the oldest restaurants in Ann Arbor, Angelo’s first opened in 1956 — the culmination of two years of hard work by Greek immigrants, Angelo and Pat Vangelatos. Today, the restaurant is owned and operated by Angelo’s son, Steve Vangelatos, and his wife, Jennifer.

Vangelatos said he owes the success of his restaurant to his parents — and the bread.

“My father and my mother, who opened (Angelo’s) in 1956 and worked here seven days a week … I give them all the credit,” Vangelatos said.

Angelo’s bakes its bread from scratch — raisin, white and whole wheat. Fresh loaves of white and raisin bread are available for purchase after 10 a.m.

The restaurant provides classic 1950s diner appeal and a vibrant, modern feel. Angelo’s caters to the whole Ann Arbor community, but Vangelatos has a soft spot for the students who fill the pleather booths and barstools. Vangelatos said U-M students have greatly contributed to his restaurant’s business, adding that students are greatly missed during academic breaks and the summer months.

“Michigan students have been a really big part of our success and our business,” Vangelatos said. “I’ve made a lot of friends from students (who have) gone off and then come back to visit … I mean, Ann Arbor is the University of Michigan.”

