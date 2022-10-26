A sandwich waits to be packaged at Zingerman’s Delicatessen Wednesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Robert Maglone hands a customer their completed order at Zingerman’s Delicatessen Wednesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Kyle Wesling wraps a sandwich at Zingerman’s Delicatessen Wednesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Kevin Bowker cuts cheese samples for a customer at Zingerman’s Delicatessen Wednesday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.

In the throes of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, I made the trip from my parents’ house to Zingerman’s Delicatessen because their Leo’s Friendly Lion Sandwich and old-style pickle is just that good. Set in the heart of Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown, the cobblestone streets and historical buildings welcome customers into a deli that has a variety of both traditional and unconventional offerings.

Zingerman’s is not only the best sandwich in Ann Arbor, but its high-quality ingredients and incredible service make it one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had. It is a must-do for anyone in Ann Arbor whether it’s game day, a Saturday afternoon post-farmer’s market or a quick lunch.

