Located at the corner of South University Avenue and South Forest Avenue, Landmark Apartments gives students a comfortable living experience right at the heart of the action on Central Campus. Though expensive — even by Ann Arbor standards — residents will discover the value in all the building has to offer.

Apartments are fully-furnished, incredibly spacious, include in-unit washers and dryers and plenty more wonderfully useful appliances. With unit sizes ranging from studios all the way to six bedrooms, it is a great place for small and large groups of students alike.

The amenities are stellar. The full fitness center is a great place to get a workout in, the clubroom is a fun place to hang out and shoot pool and the hot tub and fire pit offer a warm welcome feeling for when you want to be outside in the cold of winter.

With easy access to all that South University Avenue has to offer and close proximity to Central Campus, Landmark is the place to be for those looking for high-end housing in Ann Arbor.

Film Beat Editor Mitchel Green can be reached at mitchgr@umich.edu.