The Michigan softball team has won its last two Big Ten series. But those victories are somewhat misleading.

A culmination of Nebraska errors and a walk-off hit against Illinois in both series finales was the only edge for the Wolverines. And in Sunday’s win over the Fighting Illini, Michigan’s offense found exactly what it needed — small sparks of energy.

But those sparks of energy can only take you so far against stronger opponents.

If the Wolverines want to contend against tenacious teams and accomplish their lofty goals, it will need to find consistency in its offense. Relying on small bursts of energy simply isn’t sustainable.

In the final game of the series against the Cornhuskers, with a series win on the line, Michigan’s win wasn’t a result of strong hitting, but Nebraska’s poor defense. Graduate center fielder Lexie Blair scored an inside-the-park home run because of an error and sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler added a run on a wild pitch. Three of the Wolverines’ four runs in the victory came at the mercy of Cornhuskers’ mistakes.

Rather than scoring runners with hits, Michigan needed the Cornhuskers to gift it runs via those mistakes to win the game and the series. Without those mistakes, the game could have ended much differently. And going forward, the Wolverines’ can’t rely on their opponents’ shortcomings.

“We’re getting people on base,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said April 2. “Actually today we stranded eight people, we left eight people on base. And so we scored four runs but I think we had the opportunity to score some more and felt like we were going to score some more.”

Leaving runners stranded wasn’t an isolated issue in that game, it was also an issue against Illinois Friday. When runners are left stranded, those missed opportunities can be momentum killers and shift the entire mentality of the game.

In all three games against the Illini, Michigan either had the same amount of hits or fewer than Illinois. On Saturday, the Wolverines won with a sudden spark of offense in the fourth inning, tallying two of its four hits. The first, a double from graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya and the second, a three-run home run from freshman designated player Maddie Erickson were the Wolverines’ only runs of the game.

On Sunday, the Wolverines won with a walk-off double from junior catcher Keke Tholl. Michigan compiled the most hits all weekend on Sunday with five, but couldn’t capitalize on them and turn them into runs aside from the fourth and eighth innings. With spark fading, the Wolverines failed to keep hitting contagious — a concept the players have coined all season.

“I feel like hitting is very contagious,” Mataya said after Sunday’s win over Illinois. “Once you see anyone on the team get it going and get it started, it kind of just lights a fire within you and you’re like, ‘okay let’s pass about, let’s keep going. Let’s do this.’ ”

Following an overall stagnant weekend from their offense, Michigan needs to find ways to turn its sparks into flames. And using those flames will make their hitting contagious so they can keep up with stronger opponents.

The defense creates opportunities and keeps the opponents in check all game, but it needs offense to generate well rounded play. And when the offense is continually stagnant, the pressure during each at-bat builds.

“I think that when we’re not scoring runs they feel the weight of the world on every at bat,” Bonnie said after Friday’s loss to Illinois. “And the way you get the weight of the world off is you swing, you have to just swing your way out of it. And until we mature to that point nothing is going to change with our run production. So it’s my job to figure out how to get them to change their approach and swing their way out of it.”

As seen against both Illinois and Nebraska, small moments can be the difference between a win and loss in close games. But when Michigan faces stronger opponents and potential postseason tournaments, consistent offense will be necessary to sustain success, not just small bursts.

The Wolverines’ ultimate goal is to get to Oklahoma City. However, they have a long way to go, currently 0-7 against ranked opponents. They haven’t made the improvements on offense needed to compete effectively and keep up with the success of the defense either. Against stronger opponents, the small sparks of offense as seen in the Nebraska and Illinois series won’t cut it.

Following two weekends of stagnant offense and bailouts, Michigan needs to find ways to make its hitting more consistent. Small sparks have led to recent victories — but that won’t be enough down the stretch.