In one inning, the Michigan softball team scored 12 runs — more than it has in an entire game all season. In one inning, the Wolverines ran through their entire batting order twice. In one inning, they recorded 10 hits, including two home runs and a double.

One inning of overwhelming offensive prowess defined the game as Michigan thoroughly manhandled No. 21 Northwestern on Saturday in a 15-0 run-rule victory.

Entering the third inning, the Wolverines clung to a fragile 1-0 lead. But early in the third, they managed to place two runners on base and advance them to second and third on a sacrificial bunt. With only one out and runners in scoring position, Michigan was poised to add to its lead. But what followed was a seemingly never-ending stream of hits, runs and rowdy celebrations from the dugout and crowd alike.

“It’s incredible,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We literally passed the bat to each other.”

After the routine first out, the Wolverines marched through the batting order as player after player secured hits and cycled through the bases. The only time the bases stood empty was after a home run — a feat that happened twice in the inning.

When junior catcher Keke Tholl approached the plate for her first at bat of the inning, the crowd cheered because her solo homer in the previous inning gave Michigan its first score of the game. As the pitch floated into the zone, Keke swung, smacking the ball over the center field wall to record her second homer of the game and bring in three more runs.

With the bases cleared, graduate first baseman Melina Livingston began to reload them with a single that led to a pitching change by the Wildcats. Just two pitches later, the bases were cleared yet again as freshman second baseman Indiana Langford ripped her first career home run into the outfield stands.

As the hits flowed and the runs compounded, Michigan remained locked in on the inning at hand.

“It was almost like I personally never left the field,” Langford said. “I was in every single pitch like I was in the dugout cheering on everyone. It was almost like I was up to bat every single time, and I know the entire lineup was like that.”

Every batter had to stay completely prepared because the Wolverines went through the order with only one out. And the second turn of the order started even better than the first with a double from senior third baseman Audrey LeClair. Two more singles and a walk loaded the bases. Up to bat next was the biggest threat of the day: Keke Tholl.

Remembering Keke’s two home runs in her previous at bats, Northwestern cautiously skirted around the zone, ultimately giving up a full count walk. Although the crowd had stood up in anticipation, hoping for a grand slam, Keke didn’t let that thought enter her mind.

“Every time I went to bat I was like, no, it’s the first at bat of the game,” Keke said. “It would have been great if they threw me something to hit, but I just gotta do whatever’s best for the team. They didn’t want to pitch to me, so I’ll take my free base.”

It was more than a free base, however, as the walk earned yet another RBI and prompted yet another Wildcat pitching change. A subsequent hit by pitch and walk scored two more runs, bringing the inning total to 12. Although a strikeout then ended the inning, the damage was more than done.

While Michigan cycled through 18 batters, Northwestern cycled through three pitchers. And as the Wolverines recorded 10 hits, the Wildcats could do nothing to quell them despite not making a single error in the inning.

On Saturday, Michigan played five innings. But it won the game in one.