Looking back at the Michigan softball team’s win over Kent State on Thursday, most of the attention goes to graduate outfielders Lexie Blair and Ellie Mataya and sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski. Rightfully so, as the outfielders’ offensive and defensive performance — combined with Derkowski’s timely strikeouts — secured the victory for the Wolverines.

But behind the scenes, freshman first baseman Maddie Erickson once again made her mark as the unsung hero of Michigan’s offense.

After not playing in the first game of the season, Erickson has started every game since. As either the first baseman or designated player, she has tallied an on base percentage of .377 and a batting average of .321. Although Erickson has yet to score a run in her collegiate career, she has become a beacon of stability for the Wolverines.

“My role is to hit the ball hard and do what I can to move my teammates around,” Erickson said March 7. “Just be consistent up there, producing anything that I can do for the team.”

She did exactly that against the Golden Flashes, hitting the ball at crucial moments to spark the offense.

With Michigan up 2-0 in the third inning and sophomore outfielder Ellie Sieler on first base, Erickson hit a single that advanced Sieler to second. After an error on the next at bat, Sieler reached home.

When the Wolverines’ offense fell into its old habits — struggling to find a hit — Erickson kept things afloat. She hit a single on her first pitch of the fifth inning, advancing to second base in the following play.

Though unable to score, Erickson tallied another essential hit for Michigan. She kept its momentum alive, pressuring the opposing defense in moments the rest of the Wolverines’ offense felt absent — a familiar position for the freshman. Despite the presence of veteran hitters, Michigan’s offensive woes have placed added pressure on Erickson, but she has still managed to excel against every opponent.

At the Judi Garman Classic prior to the Wolverines’ home opener, Erickson’s offensive prowess was evident. After recording a single against Central Florida that eventually contributed to a scoring play, Erickson’s performance elevated against higher competition.

Against No. 14 LSU, Erickson stepped to the batter’s box with the game still scoreless. She hit a single that placed a runner on third, opening the door for the Wolverines’ offense but one it failed to walk through. She followed her strong presence at bat with another consistent outing against No. 2 UCLA, batting 1-for-2.

“I am really impressed with Maddie Erickson to be able to manage at-bats and be productive for us,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said March 4. “(Against UCLA) Erickson was unfazed.”

Facing All-American pitcher Megan Faraimo and a stifling defense, the Wolverines were on the verge of getting no-hit by the Bruins. But with two outs in the fourth inning, down 5-0, a single by Erickson allowed a runner on base to advance to second and gave Michigan its only hit of the game.

Although neither of Erickson’s hits resulted in runs, they constantly created opportunities to ignite Michigan’s stagnant offense when nothing else worked.

Her impact is not always obvious at first glance, but when the offense has struggled, Erickson has — literally and figuratively — stepped up to the plate to fill its gaps.