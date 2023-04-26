On Sunday, the Michigan softball team found itself amid chaos in the sixth inning against No. 21 Northwestern. After a controversial call cleared the bases and Wolverines coach Bonnie Tholl was ejected, offensive momentum was slipping away from Michigan.

With one out in a scoreless game, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya stepped into the batter’s box. Mataya, ignoring the tension still palpable among the crowd, placed the ball into right field for a double.

The hit didn’t lead to scoring production. But Mataya allowed the Wolverines to hold on to their offensive rhythm — a role she has excelled in all season, regardless of her position in the starting lineup.

Since the third game of the season, Mataya started as the leadoff hitter — recording 22 hits and 18 runs. However, Michigan’s overall offensive inconsistencies prompted a lineup adjustment, replacing Mataya with sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler in the leadoff position in the series opener against Illinois on April 7.

“We wanted a chance to get Ellie Sieler and (graduate center fielder) Lexie Blair next to each other because we weren’t getting enough productivity in our four hole, especially in the last eight games,” Tholl said April 7. “Your typical four hitter was not doing that for us.”

As Tholl reorganized the starting lineup to move Sieler and place junior catcher Keke Tholl at the cleanup spot, Mataya found herself third in the batting order. And she seamlessly fit into her new role.

In the Wolverines’ second game against the Fighting Illini, Mataya entered the game with one out. She slotted the ball into left center field for a standing double, opening the door for the Michigan offense — and the Wolverines walked right through, as a home run later in the inning gave them a lead that ultimately secured the win.

“We needed a spark plug and (Mataya) was it,” Bonnie said after the victory. “We were able to move through our lineup …. and that’s our potential.”

While Mataya’s hits ignite the offense at times, it’s her ability to provide consistent at bats that has become essential to Michigan’s success. As the third batter, Mataya enters the game following Blair. With a .364 batting average and .437 on base percentage, Blair has been in scoring position multiple times this season, but the Wolverines have struggled to bring her home.

Against Purdue on April 14, though, Mataya found different ways to help Michigan translate Blair’s smart base running into scoring plays. In the series opener, Mataya was tied up in the count multiple times. Placing the ball through the gaps for singles and sacrifice outs, though, she gave Blair ample time to advance bases and tally runs.

“(Mataya) finds a way to get on base even if it’s not driving the ball out to the infield,” Bonnie said Tuesday. “She’s finding ways … we’re counting on that experience to really keep our offense moving and passing the bat.”

And Mataya’s ability to take advantage of the opportunities generated by the opposing defense has become even more crucial in close game situations with Keke as the next batter on deck. Leading the team in home runs, Keke has been the Wolverines’ best power hitter, using her strengths to come up clutch on offense. And with Mataya in the batter’s box, Michigan has been able to maximize each of Keke’s at bats.

During the second game against the Boilermakers, the Wolverines suffered an early deficit. With one out in the sixth inning, Mataya’s single set up runners on base before Keke’s double brought them home to bring the game within reach. Mataya maintained that presence at bat throughout the series, recording a hit and a run in each game — including her first home run of the season.

Although Mataya didn’t replicate a similar performance on Friday, going 0-for-4 in the extra-inning thriller against the Wildcats, she quickly rebounded. In the remaining two games of the series, Mataya forced walks while tallying two hits and two runs in total — setting up runners and creating opportunities for Michigan to convert on.

“It’s about the momentum and it’s about everybody having to show up every single day,” Bonnie said April 22. “It doesn’t matter on paper who has the better batting average, better ERA, better slugging numbers. The game knows if you give your best on that day.”

While Mataya doesn’t always have the explosiveness behind her bats, her consistency has allowed the Wolverines’ offense to control the momentum initiated by its top hitters in Blair and Sieler. And she has provided Keke with more at bats to create a coherent offensive rhythm — one that Michigan has lacked for most of its season.

As the Wolverines continue to build on their recent offensive success, Mataya will need to play through her highs and lows to be the pillar of consistency she has proven to be thus far this season.