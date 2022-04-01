An easy answer to tumultuous times is to get away. But when that trip is more of a treacherous quest than a recharging vacation, it is more of a challenge to take positives from the experience.

Unfortunately for the Michigan softball team, its first road trip following a nine-game homestand sits more on the treacherous side.

The No. 23 Wolverines (19-9 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) will look to build on Tuesday’s losing streak-ending victory over Bowling Green this weekend as they travel to No. 9 Northwestern (22-4, 3-0) for the first time in 11 years.

“It’s time for us to get away and be together,” Michigan coach Carol Hutchins said. “If we were going anywhere but Northwestern, where it’s freezing and wild winds — I wish we were going somewhere warmer, but it’ll be good for us.”

One look towards Evanston, however, and weather becomes merely a secondary discomfort on the trip. The Wildcats have positioned themselves as the foremost threat to the Wolverines’ reign over the Big Ten for 12 of the last 13 years.

The most eye-catching feature of Northwestern remains the resume they built in out-of-conference play. The Wildcats collected wins over then-No. 3 UCLA, then-No. 5 Washington, then-No. 15 Clemson, then-No. 18 Missouri and then-No. 24 Liberty before their Big Ten opener this past weekend.

And with a Michigan State sweep, Northwestern stands both proven and set. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are still digging their feet in after a confidence-spilling slip.

“If you get (confidence) from only having results, you’re going to be really fragile,” Hutchins said. “And that’s a gut check for us because our confidence needs to be on knowing that (we’ve) worked really hard and prepared well for every moment, and accepting that failure is part of it.

“But if you’re caught up in the results, which I think we have been, our confidence will be shaking.”

While this call for mental focus urgently addresses Michigan’s recent struggles, it also applies to its upcoming weekend with the Wildcats. Northwestern’s strengths could keep the Wolverines quiet, and they would be best to avoid that getting to their head.

Michigan will face Wildcats left-hander Danielle Williams, who will head to the circle with one NFCA National Pitcher of the Week and the last two Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors to her name. Her most recent award was a result of her two wins and save against the Spartans last weekend, putting her ERA at a stellar 0.81 on the season. Yes, the Wolverines have a deeper pitching staff that could match up collectively, but their timid bats — a program-defining concern — have simply not faced this kind of challenge in at least a month, if at all this season.

As for Northwestern’s offensive production, it looks almost exactly the opposite. Not only have the Wildcats surmounted some challenges this season, but the performance from their veterans greatly outpaces Michigan’s.

Utility player Rachel Lewis — the team’s scoring leader — just racked up two stolen bases, eight RBIs, all of which capped off with her second home run: a walkoff grand slam. This awarded her Big Ten Player of the Week and positioned her six homers away from the Wildcats’ all-time program record.

“We’re walking into Northwestern’s den, and that place is a hard place to play,” Hutchins said. “And they’re playing really, really well. They’re really really confident.”

Michigan can find a lot of their route towards a rewarding trip by learning from the Wildcats’ early-season success. The pitchers will have to pull more than their own weight, and the fate of batting can’t be left to the whims of underclassmen like it has been at times.

“I told them before the game, you have to act like a champion before you become a champion,” Hutchins said after Tuesday’s win. “You can’t wait to have energy after you have success, you have to have energy and that will dictate if you have success.”

If that energy doesn’t take hold in Evanston, the Big Ten season becomes an uphill battle.