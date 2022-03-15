As fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien stepped into the circle, it seemed like the Alumni Field crowd was in for some equally-classic dominance from the veteran this afternoon.

A three-strikeout inning to open the game wasted no time in confirming that notion. And a quick three runs from the No. 19 Michigan softball team’s (15-6 overall) bats on the other side of it secured her first credited win in two weeks over Toledo (7-12 overall).

The Wolverines’ scoring at first was the collective result of bats making contact and multiple errors from the Jets. They responded by executing two groundouts and a flyout in the second. But thanks to freshman shortstop Ella McVey’s side-retiring pickoff in the top of the third, Toledo’s bats did not hold up their end to provide any further pressure.

With senior catcher Hannah Carson and sophomore utility player Sierra Kersten batting two runs in to finish the third, Michigan’s hitting took a more complete hold in its own right and distanced the score.

Another three straight strikeouts from Beaubien, and the job was done. Toledo could not get past first base, while a second base steal from McVey kept the threat of runs imminent.

The Wolverines’ trend of scoring in the oddly-numbered innings continued with one last push in the fifth. Grad-transfer outfielder Kristina Burkhardt ended an otherwise-quiet start with a double, and with more hits from Carson, Kersten, junior utility player Lauren Esman and freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler, the game was officially brought home in the form of a run rule.

Last Thursday, despite Beaubien’s usual consistency — a single home run stole a nine-strikeout win away from her record. This time, a more typical day meant nine more strikeouts, but a credited win on the stat sheet and momentum to right a losing record.