Bonnie Tholl was born into a team.

With six older siblings and a dad who coached for a living, she filled the final roster spot on Team Tholl. And if there’s one thing to know about Team Tholl, it’s that it lives, breathes and sleeps athletics.

The Tholls have always been entrenched in the world of sports. All seven siblings played nearly everything, from football and baseball to wrestling. The empty lot next to the Tholl house in Tinley Park, Illinois became a multi-sport arena. Neighbors and cousins often rounded out Team Tholl, instilling the importance of community in Bonnie from a young age.

“I think that subconsciously, I recognized even at a young age the value of athletics in people’s lives and how it creates great relationships,” Bonnie told The Daily. “I think that that upbringing was imprinted in my mind and has become a part of who I am and what I want it to be from the moment I stepped on the softball field and had success.”

Bonnie’s success in softball has now spanned decades as both a player and a coach at Michigan.

But it all started playing ball with her family in that empty lot.

***

Bonnie spent much of her childhood in the dugout — but not the one you might think. Tinley Park didn’t have a softball team when Bonnie was young, so she joined the boys’ baseball team, becoming the first girl in town to do so. In high school, though, Bonnie was finally able to bring her skills to the softball field.

“She loved the game,” Bonnie’s sister Cathy told The Daily. “The passion was evident from the beginning, and then when she got into high school is when she really showed her talent.”

That talent put her on the radar of a certain young coach who was just beginning her Michigan career at the time. The now legendary Carol Hutchins remembered the “hotshot” shortstop from Illinois tearing up the field as a ninth grader and kept track of her. By the time Bonnie was ready to graduate, she was an easy recruit — already a big Michigan fan who dreamed of playing college ball.

Considered one of the best infielders Michigan has ever seen, Bonnie lit up the program from 1988 to 1991 as a four-year starter at shortstop. She was the first player in Big Ten history to earn four All-Big Ten first team honors, and in 1991 she recorded zero strikeouts throughout the entire Big Ten season. It’s safe to say she cemented herself in Michigan softball history well before her coaching career took flight.

Becoming a coach, however, was always in the back of Bonnie’s mind. Growing up watching her father coach grade school football and wrestling, she developed a passion for working with young athletes.

“I think that’s the first lesson I learned from my dad is you learn to love other people’s children,” Bonnie said. “You are able to dedicate and commit so much of your time for other families, but in doing so, you enhance your own family and your own life.”

After graduating from Michigan in 1991, Bonnie set out to make her coaching aspirations a reality. She spent two years at Indiana earning a Masters in Athletic Administration and working as an assistant coach for the Indiana softball team. But her heart was somewhere else.

“As far as I can remember, she’s always wanted to be a softball coach and a Michigan softball coach especially,” Cathy said. “Even though she got her masters at Indiana, she wanted to return (to Michigan) to be a coach. And the opportunity came up and she was just thrilled.”

In 1994, three years after she left Michigan as a player, Bonnie returned as an assistant coach. Her thoughtfulness and strategy combined with Hutchins’ fire and impulsivity made for a natural pairing.

The trio of Bonnie, Hutchins and pitching coach Jen Brundage became a force to be reckoned with, creating a winning culture that put Michigan softball on the map. In 2005, they guided the Wolverines to their first ever National Championship, becoming the first program east of the Mississippi River to claim the title.

Through the accolades and trophies, and even as her role within the program shifted from assistant to associate, Bonnie never lost sight of her unwavering commitment to Michigan — a quality Hutchins was well aware of even before she hired Bonnie as her assistant.

“I think when you hire, you hire who you would want to see become the next head coach,” Hutchins told The Daily. “I’ve said for many, many years after she got here that Bonnie should be the next head coach. And that’s exactly why she stayed so long.”

After 29 years coaching the Wolverines, Bonnie was named head coach this season, putting a final bow on her storied Michigan career. Hutchins’ retirement left a gaping hole that could only be filled by someone equally as devoted to the Wolverines, someone who had made Michigan her home. And when the announcement finally came, the emotion of the moment was not lost on those closest to Bonnie — particularly her niece, junior catcher Keke Tholl.

“I think one of the coolest moments ever was … just being in that room when (athletic director) Warde (Manuel) announced Bonnie being head coach,” Keke told The Daily. “I broke out in tears, and it was just the coolest thing because I know it’s been something that she’s really been looking forward to.”

Bonnie could have left Michigan. She was experienced and successful enough to be a head coach years ago, and the question certainly weighed on her mind. Was her desire to further her coaching career strong enough to pry her away from Michigan?

Although difficult to answer, Bonnie’s love for Michigan ultimately won out. Growing up, her family was her team. At Michigan, her team became her family. No other job offer could pull her away from that.

“She had this immense love of Michigan,” Hutchins said. “She wanted to be here and would rather be here even in her assistant role than go elsewhere and be the head coach. She is truly a Michigan woman.”

By staying home for all those years, Bonnie eventually didn’t have to choose. She earned her dream job at her dream school.

Now as head coach, Bonnie is a steward of the program, seeking to continue and build on Hutchins’ legacy. Hutchins left a blueprint, but where Bonnie has made the job her own is through her quiet leadership.

Both her extensive experience and softball knowledge make her an ideal mentor for young athletes. And as a proud Wolverine herself, Bonnie upholds the foundation of Michigan softball while gently shaping her players into the best versions of themselves.

“She’s the perfect person for the position,” Michigan softball alum and current assistant coach Amanda Chidester told The Daily. “The life lessons that she teaches all of us along the way are just unmatched. Everyone thinks it’s softball, softball, softball, but the lessons that you learn outside of softball are so much greater than that in the end. She’s the perfect person for that.”

Above all, Bonnie cares about her players, past and present. She often proudly refers to Michigan softball as a sisterhood. It’s a sisterhood she has long been an integral member of and that she now is the face of as head coach.

“I know almost every single one of (the alumni),” Bonnie said. “I know them because I’ve been around for a long time, but I (also) know them because I feel that it’s important to know who they are. They shared the same experience in the same locker room and the same emotions that I’ve shared as a Michigan Wolverine.”

Bonnie’s relationships with those around her exemplify her character better than any accomplishment ever could.

Keke couldn’t help but gush over the special bond she shares with Bonnie, bragging that she has the closest relationship with her aunt out of her 17 cousins. Chidester fondly recalled Bonnie’s genuine interest and remembrance of the exact date on which their first conversation took place. And Cathy — who has known Bonnie her entire life — extensively praised her generosity and ability to engage with others.

Bonnie long ago achieved her goal of becoming a Michigan softball sister. Now, she is living her ultimate dream, coaching her fellow Wolverines at the place she calls home.

The girl whose first brush with team sports started out in an empty lot with her six siblings now leads a program that includes hundreds of Michigan softball alumni. Her team may have expanded, but no matter how big it gets, Bonnie will forever remain committed to Michigan softball.

Because for her, it’s family.