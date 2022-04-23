

In the top of the seventh inning, the No. 23 Michigan softball team was one out away from clinching a game it desperately needed to win.

It almost couldn’t hang on, surrendering two runs in the inning to be put behind 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh against rival Ohio State.

But despite the fact that their hitting had been subpar for most of the game, the Wolverines (28-14 overall, 8-7 Big Ten) bounced back with a timely comeback spearheaded by fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump to emerge victorious over the Buckeyes (28-11, 8-6), 4-3.

And in their victory, they did just enough to ensure the win. A strong start from senior left-hander Meghan Beaubien and timely hitting pushed them to victory.

After a quiet first inning from both sides, it was the Buckeyes struck first in the second, notching a run to make the score 1-0. Graduate left-hander Meghan Beaubien looked shaky, as she has early on in recent outings, but despite giving up a run and seeing the bases loaded on four hits, three of which were consecutive, she escaped the side relatively unscathed.

It was not an ideal start, but a survivable one.

And from that point forward, that’s exactly what Beaubien did: she survived. It wasn’t a pretty, strikeout laden performance like those of her counterpart senior right-hander Alex Storako, but it was solid. She gutted through long at-bats, forced pop-ups, and at points even required her own teammates to make acrobatic catches. Nonetheless, she guided Michigan through five straight scoreless frames, consistently doing enough to keep the Wolverines in the game.

And strength was needed, because while Beaubien was on, the entire Wolverine offense was off for the first half of the game, managing just two hits in four innings and never threatening to score.

But in the fifth, Michigan woke up at the plate, although it took a little bit of help for it to do so. For the first time all game, the Buckeyes left-hander Lexie Handley looked thrown off. She gave three consecutive Wolverine batters the free pass, and set up a clutch single from senior first baseman Lexie Blair to tie the game at one.

Graduate second baseman Melina Livingston then knocked a ball into right field for a sacrifice fly, and put Michigan ahead with a narrow 2-1 lead.

It seemed like that would be enough for victory as Beaubien cruised through the sixth and entered the seventh just three outs away from a gutsy victory. But the ending got hectic.

After an Ohio State single and an ugly, nearly wild pitch, the Wolverine coaching staff replaced her with freshman right-hander Lauren Derkowski. Derkowski quickly surrendered two runs to the Buckeyes, and Beaubien was inserted back into the game just an out after she’d left.

Down 3-2, the Wolverines had seemingly blown their chance at victory.

Enter fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump.

With batters on first and third, Bump bombed a deep triple to center, scoring two for a 4-3 walkoff victory. It was fitting for a game highlighted by strong pitching, and timely, but inconsistent hitting.