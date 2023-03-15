The Michigan softball team has searched for offensive consistency all season. Against Bowling Green, the pieces clicked into place as an onslaught of runs complimented the Wolverines solid defense.

With the improvements in the batter’s box, the Wolverines (12-10 overall) put together a complete game, dominating the Falcons (7-13), 9-0, in five innings — their first mercy rule win since Feb. 12.

Right-hander Lauren Derkowski quickly guided the Michigan defense through the top of the first inning with two strikeouts and an easy ground out to first after allowing a base hit. When the offense took over, there looked to be the usual struggles as graduate center fielder Lexie Blair popped up to right field and junior catcher Keke Tholl grounded out to shortstop.

Freshman first baseman Maddie Erickson’s first at bat changed the tides, however. After graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya, who walked in the leadoff spot, stole second base to reach scoring position, Erickson needed a hit to give Michigan the lead. It took numerous foul balls and a full count before Erickson finally delivered the RBI single to put the Wolverines up 1-0.

Michigan couldn’t extend its lead in the first but carried the momentum into the second inning. Once again, the Wolverines got off to a slow start with the two lead off batters giving up easy ground outs. But just as in the first, one at bat changed the tides. This time, sophomore shortstop Ella McVey started the action with a single that the Falcons failed to handle in the infield.

Michigan’s next two batters singled to load the bases, bringing up Blair — the Wolverines’ most reliable hitter. Blair indeed capitalized, hitting a line drive to center field to bring in two more Michigan runs.

In the third inning, the Wolverines’ broke out their power hits with graduate designated player Melina Livingston pushing a double to the outfield. Not to be out done, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler followed up with an RBI triple that just bounced off the fence — her first triple of the season. Ilacqua’s RBI single put Michigan up 5-0, only one out into the third.

Another two singles and an RBI continued the third inning offensive onslaught. Then, with two outs and bases loaded, Tholl stepped up to the plate — marking a full run through the Wolverine batting order. A wild pitch brought in the runner from third as Tholl faced a full count. Tholl refused to go down without a fight, fouling off numerous balls before hitting a two RBI single to center field — prompting a pitching change from the Falcons.

Erickson’s pop up to left field ended the impressive six-run inning, giving Michigan a 9-0 lead and an easy path to victory. Comfortably executing on all fronts, the Wolverines brought in junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau to build on Derkowski’s five-strikeout performance and close out the win. LeBeau quickly retired two batters before letting up one hit and then ended the inning with a clean snag and throw to first.

Two straight batters retired in the fourth cut Michigan’s momentum, and a LeClair pop up ended the inning, leaving two batters stranded. Despite the Wolverines’ having their first scoreless inning of the game, the nine-run lead allowed the defense to close out the game with three outs. It did just that with three pop up outs — including a catch in foul territory from Erickson to end the game.

Whenever Michigan’s batters faced pressure with full counts, outs or strikeouts, they responded with hits and runs — something they have failed to do thus far this season. The offensive production coupled with the Wolverines’ consistently reliable defense resulted in a complete game and a confidence-building win.