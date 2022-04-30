The No. 23 Michigan softball team needs an offensive reawakening. Against Minnesota on Friday, the Wolverines managed just two runs on three hits to support senior left-hander Meghan Beaubien, who only allowed one scoring play.

But with senior right-hander Alex Storako on the mound, not much support is necessary.

The Wolverines (29-15 overall, 9-8 Big Ten) defeated the Golden Gophers (22-20-1, 7-9) in a 1-0 affair as Storako was able to hold the Gophers at bay long enough for the offense to put a run on the board.

Minnesota put pressure on the Wolverines’ defense immediately. Designated player Lauren Espalin kicked off the game with a bunt single. Left fielder Ellee Jensen hit a soft grounder and beat out the throw to first, quickly putting two on for the Golden Gophers. A hard grounder through the right side loaded the bases as a strong throw from junior outfielder Audrey LeClair prevented Espalin from scoring.



Storako remained unfazed and grinded her way to a called strike three for the first out of the inning. Graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt fielded a high fly ball, and again was able to hold Espalin at third. On a full count pitch, Storako was able to get shortstop Makenna Dowell to chase the high rise ball to escape the inning cleanly.

Minnesota’s momentum generated from an eventful first inning evaporated in the second, as Storako threw three straight strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless into the fourth inning as both Storako and Minnesota right-hander Autumn Pease continued to dominate in the circle.

Things finally opened up for the Wolverines in the bottom of the fourth, as Blair earned a four-pitch walk. Fifth-year senior third baseman Taylor Bump laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance her to second, and Livingston hit a double to the wall on the very next pitch to put the Wolverines on the scoreboard first. Michigan was unable to capitalize any further, as a flyout and groundout ended the inning in short order.

Storako continued to impress in the fifth, stranding another runner and escaping cleanly yet again.

In the seventh, with only three outs to even the score, Minnesota was yet again able to land a leadoff runner on first. But the bunt attempt to advance outfielder MacKenzie Denson went astray, as it popped up for Bump to catch. A fly ball was caught by Burkhardt for the second out, but Denson was able to tag, and caught the Wolverines sleeping to take third. It was all for naught though, as Michigan escaped the inning and took the game.

Storako was able to carry the day for the Wolverines, but it didn’t come easy. She stranded 10 runners on her way to a shutout.

Michigan was able to win, but it needs more from its bats. Pitchers are not going to throw shutouts every game, and at some point the offensive performance needs to arrive.

On Saturday, though, those problems didn’t prevent the Wolverines from winning.