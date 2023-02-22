In the Michigan softball team’s first two weekends of play, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler has stepped up to the plate — literally and figuratively.

When the offense has struggled so far this season, Sieler has shown her ability to produce at the plate. And with that production has come increased confidence.

“I’ve seen a calm presence where she’s just gained her confidence,” graduate designated player Melina Livingston said Feb. 21. “She’s always stayed even no matter what’s going on and so building her confidence and knowing what she has or does for the game is really positive.”

Last year, Sieler made the Big Ten All-freshman team and notched a fielding percentage of .957, only committing three errors all season. However, one area of her game that needed improvement was hitting. Her .240 hitting percentage was second lowest among the Wolverines’ starters and became a point of emphasis.

This year, Sieler’s offensive productivity has dramatically improved. In 10 games, Sieler has posted a batting average of .417, due in part to the work done away from the batter’s box.

“I think that her mental game has really improved,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Tuesday. “That maturity from her freshman year to her sophomore year, you’re seeing the results of that in her offensive numbers.”

Against No. 14 Duke and No. 23 Central Florida at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Sieler hit 4-for-5, including a double against the Knights. In Sunday’s game against the Blue Devils Sieler continued a series of hits in the bottom of the fifth that set up an RBI double from junior catcher Keke Tholl.

“We kind of made it our focus to open up our zone a little bit at the plate,” Sieler said Feb. 14. “We’ve worked on hitting all zones, and all pitches, so we really wanted to apply that to the next few games and just keep working off of that.”

Her consistency in the box did not go unnoticed when Bonnie pieced together Saturday and Sunday’s lineups.

In Clearwater, the Wolverines were plagued by illness that forced graduate center fielder Lexie Blair to remain on the bench the last three games of the weekend. Blair typically holds the second spot in the lineup due to her consistent .440 batting percentage that allowed her to get on base on nearly half of her at bats. Although Blair’s absence created a gaping hole, Sieler’s improvement prepared her to fill it.

“We left two players home and so we needed to have people who had experience,” Bonnie said Tuesday. “Even though it was one year of experience … Sieler handles the bat well whether we ask her to bunt or work in a hit and run situation. She manages her at bats very well, so we wanted to get her as many at bats as we could.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is Sieler’s athleticism and ability to make big plays. In the first game of the season against South Florida, she made a catch at the wall that prevented a two-run home run that would have sealed the game for the Bulls. While Michigan ended up losing the game, it will continue to rely on that athleticism against highly ranked opponents.

While Sieler has maintained her stellar field play from last season, her batting abilities have continued to improve, creating more consistency across the entirety of her game.

“In general, I’m more confident,” Sieler said Feb. 14. “Last year things were a little nerve wracking so definitely having gone through it once and seeing things already have made me more confident and a lot less nervous.”

Sieler’s improved at bats have already proven useful for Michigan’s lineup flexibility. And as the competition continues to grow, her bat could bolster the Wolverines’ offense.