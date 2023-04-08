If the Michigan softball team’s game against Illinois on Friday had started in the fourth inning, it might have ended in the win column.

But it didn’t, that’s not how games work.

It started in the first inning when the Wolverines gave up a walk and two singles, leading to an early 1-0 deficit. The Fighting Illini then essentially put Michigan to bed in the third inning with a two-run home run, giving them a 3-0 lead that was left untouched for the remainder of the game.

Because the Wolverines’ offense fell completely flat in the box, the game became a defensive battle — one in which Michigan was forced to play catchup from the start due to its early inning lapses.

“We need to limit our mistakes,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “That’s the only way we’re gonna be on the winning side of things.”

Although the Wolverines didn’t make many defensive “mistakes” per say — they only had one error and not until the seventh inning — the performance wasn’t enough to keep them in the game. With no offensive support to fall back on, every time an Illinois runner got on base became a high-stakes situation.

When sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski gave up a walk with one out in the first inning, it seemed inconsequential. She followed it up with a strikeout that primed Michigan to get out of the inning unscathed. But two consecutive singles that bounced through the infield holes quickly brought in the lead runner — the one who Derkowski initially walked.

Derkowski has been the Wolverines’ go-to arm as of late and has lived up to the ace role with her 1.83 ERA. In the first three innings against Illinois, however, she faltered just enough to let the Illini take control of the game.

“I think she didn’t have a very sharp game until the fourth inning,” Tholl said. “From the fourth inning on, I thought she was outstanding. Her first three innings, she threw a lot of pitches, whether she was a little amped up or not, I think that she just needs to stay on the course that she’s on.”

Derkowski is not solely to blame for the early hits as Michigan faced difficult ball placement all day. And when you throw as hard as Derkowski, you’re bound to give up powerful hits now and then.

“I think their hits kind of got through and they had the one long ball,” graduate first baseman Melina Livingston said. “I think that’s the difference.”

Once Derkowski took control of the game in the fourth inning, she didn’t look back. She retired three straight, including a leadoff strikeout to give the inning over to her offense. For the rest of the game, she and the defense dominated. Derowski only allowed one hit in the last four innings, which was followed up with a double play from senior third baseman Audrey LeClair to clear the bases.

If the Wolverines’ offense had been firing, the late defensive heroics might have been enough.

But the offense failed, that’s how this game played out.

Because the offense failed, every defensive play meant that much more. Unfortunate bounces and ball placement may have plagued the defense at first. Nerves may have affected Derkowski’s accuracy. And the lack of any run support from the offense may have put extra pressure on the defense to play a perfect game.

But at the end of the day, allowing three runs in the first three innings was too much to overcome and became Michigan’s ultimate downfall.