After 16-straight hitless innings for sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski, it only took one pitch for Michigan State to record a hit.

Immediately, Derkowski found herself in trouble against the Spartans. But Derkowski and the Michigan softball team’s defense refused to let the early adversity set the tone for the game as the Wolverines (23-16 overall, 9-5 Big Ten) bent, but didn’t break en route to a 8-0 run-rule victory over Michigan State (12-25, 2-12) in just 5 innings.

Michigan committed its fair share of defensive lapses in the first inning. In addition to the initial base hit, Derkowski struggled with a full count walk and a pitch into the dirt that junior catcher Keke Tholl managed to corral before any further damage was done. Although the Spartans threatened, the Wolverines managed to keep them from ever reaching third base. And with her confidence reinstated, Derkowski struck out the final batter.

“We have a ton of faith in our whole pitching staff, and I think (Derkowski) has a lot of confidence in herself coming off the two no hitters,” sophomore shortstop Ella McVey said. “As a defense, we just be there for her. She’s gonna put the ball over the plate, throw some strikes and they’re going to put them in play. We’re gonna try to take care of it.”

That confidence bled into the second inning, as Michigan set down three straight Michigan State batters including another strikeout from Derkowski to end the inning. With the defense back on track, the Wolverines’ offense started to lend its support, capitalizing on multiple Spartan mistakes to take a 1-0 lead.

The efficient second inning proved to be a rarity for Michigan’s defense, however. In both the third and fourth innings, the Wolverines got off to a strong start with two quick outs but couldn’t carry the momentum. Even with the two outs secured, they allowed Michigan State to plate two with a walk and a single in each of the third and fourth innings.

But where it mattered — on the scoreboard — Michigan stayed perfect.

“When things are rolling (on defense) and we’re pretty locked down that way, I feel like it gives us confidence in our bats as well,” McVey said. “Especially when we’re making good plays and our pitcher is shutting people down because there’s a lot of momentum, a lot of energy that we can translate into the offense as well.”

With the momentum squarely on the Wolverines’ side, they took advantage of Michigan State’s defensive lapses. As the Spartans recorded three errors in four innings — a stark difference from the Wolverines’ defensive heroics — they allowed Michigan to take a 4-0 lead and enter the fifth inning comfortably.

The Wolverines simply needed to keep Michigan State off the base path for the rest of the game to secure the win. But just like in the very first at bat of the game — and featuring the same Spartan batter — Michigan found itself in trouble early. This time, it took four pitches for center fielder Jessica Mabrey to fire off her second single. After yet another single and hit batter, Michigan State loaded the bases with only one out.

Once again though, the Wolverines bent — but refused to break. With a force out at home and a pop fly to left field, Michigan escaped the inning unscathed.

“When you’re on the defensive end of that, you’re looking for a ground ball like that to get the force at home and get the lead runner which is definitely a big momentum changer,” sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler said. “Making plays like that when they need to be made was definitely a good thing that happened today.”

With the shutout secured through the top of the fifth inning, the Wolverines’ offense took over. Contrasting with Michigan’s consistent, tough defense, the Spartans’ error-filled defense allowed four runs to score in the fifth inning. As they tossed the ball around the horn trying to throw runners out, they only provided more opportunities for the Wolverines to score. When all was said and done, Michigan ran away with a chaotic 8-0 run-rule victory.

The Wolverines continually allowed Michigan State on base, but by keeping them away from home plate — the only base that counts — Michigan achieved a dominant shutout victory.