If the Wolverines wanted to put a complete weekend together, their first impressions Friday couldn’t have sent a more opposing message.

Senior right-hander Alex Storako’s fourth pitch of the game was lasered over the fence in right center. Four pitches later, a double down the left field line. The next pitch, wild.

Though Storako delivered two straight strikeouts to get out of the inning, the tone was already set for the Michigan softball team (27-14 overall, 7-7 Big Ten) as they lost to Ohio State (28-10, 8-5) in the series opener 6-2: They simply could not get the balanced hitting of the Buckeyes under control.

In the next two innings, Ohio State’s hard contact continued, but it did not reap the same results. As the top of their order went through again, Storako kept the ball in the infield with two strikeouts and an infield popup.

Outside of one single from freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler in the second, however, the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize in the bottom half of those innings. Buckeyes right-hander Lexie Handley struck out the top of the Michigan lineup in order to end the third.

That silence ended abruptly in the fourth, as fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump smashed a solo shot to left, tying the game. The Wolverines built on that momentum with a single from junior outfielder Audrey LeClair. LeClair’s speed made for an easy steal of second — setting up for a pinch hit single from the injured senior outfielder Lexie Blair. A muffed throw from second base sent LeClair home, giving Michigan the 2-1 lead.

But the Wolverines reciprocated with a second base error of their own. It sparked an equally eventful inning that claimed the end of Storako’s outing, and swung the game to its ultimate result.

Another hit and steal from Ohio State outfielder Melina Wilkison pushed Michigan to intentionally walk catcher Sam Hackenbracht, setting up for a double play but loading the bases. Storako hit the next batter, forcing the tying run home. Two singles — the second off of relieving freshman right-hander Annabelle Widra — and a sacrifice fly sent two more in, skidding the Wolverines to a 5-2 deficit.

Michigan’s batting had no response to their bleeding on defense, with another one-two-three inning from Handley quickly sending Widra and the Wolverines back into the field.

Meanwhile, the contact of the Buckeyes bats kept ringing out. A ground-rule double to left center would be sent home by a dribbling single up the middle, extending the lead to four runs.

Michigan looked to make another push in the bottom of the sixth, and again came up short. Sieler and LeClair singled and doubled respectively, but two strikeouts would leave both stranded in scoring position.

Another silent final inning from the Wolverines at the plate made it clear that not only was the chance at a late rally doomed, but they had made one two many mistakes in the circle and the field to expect anything otherwise.