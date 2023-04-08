Entering the fourth inning, the Michigan softball team had only seen one player advance to first base. And the beginning of the fourth seemed to go the same way with a deep fly out to left field from graduate center fielder Lexie Bair. But graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya changed that.

Mataya hit a ball placed between Illinois’ left and center fielder for a standing double, shifting momentum completely toward the Wolverines.

“(The hit) kind of just gives a boost to start the team to compete in the box,” Mataya said. “Also it helps us compete against Illinois and then push us over the edge so we can score.”

Followed by a walk from junior catcher Keke Tholl, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl decided to pinch hit freshman designated player Maddie Erickson, who was taken out of the lineup completely in Friday’s game.

Erickson stepped up to the plate and, on the second pitch of her at bat, crushed a ball over the left fielder for a three-run home run — the only runs for the Wolverines all game. The Wolverines, now with a 3-0 lead, captured complete control of the game.

“We’re able to move through our lineup and made the decision to put Maddie in,” Bonnie said. “I mean, that’s our potential and reputation, was what you saw today. … I felt that it was a good matchup pitching-wise for Maddie, and the situation was right.

The Wolverines had struggled to generate any offense in the first three innings. The first two pitches from Fighting Illini right-hander Tori McQueen were a bunt caught by the catcher and a deep fly out, immediately shifting momentum to Illinois. For Michigan, maintaining that momentum has been crucial to its success.

“A lot of it’s about energy,” junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau said. “And we kind of noticed that at Nebraska from Friday to Saturday how a lot of that was kind of the momentum of the game.”

In their series against Nebraska, the Wolverines inconsistent offense and its effects on their momentum dramatically changed the outcome from game to game. And against Illinois this weekend, they aimed to re-write their wrongs and claim momentum before their opponent.

Aiming to build momentum was sophomore shortstop Ella McVey, who continued her recent success with a single in the third inning. However, that control of the game remained elusive, and the two ensuing batters left her stranded, ending any possible threat.

Against the Illini Saturday, the defense held up its end of the game to keep Illinois within reach — giving the offense a chance to get going. The Wolverines’ defense and pitchers especially kept Illinois off the board until the seventh inning — including 10 combined strikeouts from LeBeau and sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski to leave runners stranded.

“That’s a big thing,” LeBeau said. “You have a double play that carries your momentum into when you’re on offense. So a lot of it is momentum and how to control the momentum.”

Mataya’s fourth-inning double brought the spark Michigan was looking for. That ignition was what the offense needed to add runs to the board as Tholl’s and Erickson’s home run contributed the winning runs.

“We needed a spark plug and (Mataya) was it today,” Bonnie said. “I mean, our offense wasn’t lights out again, but I felt like we had better at bats today than we even did yesterday.”

While Michigan attained the spark it was looking for, a seventh-inning run from the Illini nearly brought them back into the game. The Wolverines may need more than one spark to win close games similar to Saturday’s.

And while hits from Mataya and Erickson will help momentarily build momentum — the Wolverines need to continue to hold onto it for seven innings.