On most days, pitching is the least of the No. 21 Michigan softball team’s worries.

Few teams in the country have an ace as effective as senior right-hander Alex Storako. Even fewer can pair that ace with a complement like fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien. The majority of games, that pair of co-aces has done more than enough to lead the Wolverines to victory.

But there will be games where they struggle. Against Nebraska, they did. And it’s in those situations that Michigan coach Carol Hutchins needs to be willing to lean on the other pitchers on her staff.

And Hutchins knows this. It’s why in early-season non-conference tournaments, she was eager to give playing time to freshman right-hander Lauren Derkowski and to freshman utility player and right-hander Annabelle Widra.

“We need another arm,” Hutchins said after Friday’s loss.

During the loss to the Cornhuskers in the back end of Friday’s doubleheader, Hutchins appeared to follow that mentality at first. After Beaubien gave up back-to-back solo shots, Hutchins had seen enough.

In came Derkowski.

Derkowski settled in immediately. She struck out the first two batters she faced and got the third to line out to right field. The next inning, Derkowski walked the first hitter, then proceeded to retire the side in order.

But in the fifth inning, Derkowski walked the leadoff batter again on a full count. Then she threw two pitches to the next batter, both balls. And all of a sudden, Derkowski’s night ended.

Hutchins turned back to what she knew. She called on ever-reliable Storako once again.

But this time, Storako failed. She threw two straight balls to finish off the walk that Derkowski started, and gave up a three-run home run to the next batter.

“We brought Storako in to strike them out,” Hutchins said.

A fully justifiable decision on most days. But Storako had already struggled in the first game of the doubleheader, giving up three runs and seven hits while Nebraska’s lineup constantly generated hard contact. The Cornhuskers simply had Storako’s number.

On the other hand, Derkowski pitched as well as she has all year. Before exiting the game, Derkowski didn’t give up a hit through two innings pitched. Of the six batters she retired, only one hit the ball well.

Granted, Derkowski has also struggled at points this season. Of the four pitchers on the staff who get consistent time, she has the highest ERA, and when things have unraveled for her, they’ve tended to unravel quickly. But in this situation, when she has barely done much to shake confidence, there needs to be trust that she can get the job done.

Even with worries about Derkowski’s control in that moment, why turn back to Storako, who Nebraska already proved they could time up and hit? Why not give Widra — who is yet to allow an earned run this season — a chance?

It’s that type of situation, where Beaubien has already been knocked out of the game, and Storako is far from her best, that Hutchins needs to trust her younger arms. The leash needs to be longer than a measly six balls to end their outing.

This doesn’t mean that any other arm on Michigan’s staff is more suited for playing time than either of the co-aces. Neither Storako nor Beaubien has struggled anywhere close to enough to dissuade from the notion that they deserve to be the starting pitchers and leaders of this team.

But on a day when neither of the co-aces are at the top of their game, and a third arm is pitching as well as she has all season, it has to take more than a walk and two more balls for Hutchins to pull that third arm.