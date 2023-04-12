EAST LANSING — On Wednesday the Michigan softball team struggled on defense initially, continuing the season-long trend of going down early. But following a strong fourth inning in which the Wolverines’ offense caught flames, they gained the necessary momentum to regain the lead. And in a momentum-shifting game against rival Michigan State, Michigan delivered.

The Wolverines (20-15 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) beat Michigan State (11-22, 1-9), 5-2, after going down early and following up with a fourth inning surge of hits and runs. What has been an issue of offensive consistency for Michigan dissipated due to continual sparks of hits after the fourth inning.

In the second inning, Michigan State struck quickly with two singles, opening up the game offensively. After a wild pitch and a walk, sophomore right-hander Lauren Dekrowski found herself in a sticky situation with the bases loaded and no outs. An error from Derkowski put the Spartans on the board, 1-0. And while Michigan got the third out off a dropped third strike, it needed to get going offensively to stick with Michigan State.

But, the defensive lapses continued in the third inning with the bases loaded again after Michigan State catcher Macy Lee’s second hit of the game. And on a fielder’s choice, the Spartans scored again, going up 2-0. Derkowski ended the inning with a strikeout but not after another score from Michigan State.

What has been a trend all season, going down on the scoreboard early, initially continued. But that changed in the fourth inning.

Junior catcher Ryleigh Carricaburu started the inning with a single, her first hit since Feb. 26 at Stanford and fifth of the season. LeClair continued her success with her second hit of the game, a triple to left field driving Carricaburu home and scoring Michigan’s first run of the game.

The Wolverines began to spark on offense, they just needed the sparks to catch and turn into flames.

Sophomore shortstop Ella McVey added to the fire, running safely to first on an error and sending LeClair home, tying the game at two — all with no outs. Michigan continued to ignite with a single from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair who drove in McVey, stoking the flames it needed to take a 3-2 lead.

Using the momentum it had gained offensively, the Wolverines’ defense started to hold its own and keep the Spartan batters in check off a diving catch in foul territory and diving catch in the outfield turned into a double play.

And with Michigan State in check, the Michigan offense continued the flames in the sixth inning with Blair’s second hit of the game bringing home sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler who was walked. And junior designated player Keke Tholl acquired a single of her own to send Blair home and open up the scoring even more, giving Michigan a comfortable 5-2 lead.

The Wolverines’ 5-2 lead was enough to hold off the Spartans and end with a win.

With a rivalry win under its belt, Michigan looks to continue its flames made in East Lansing. Momentum has been the Wolverines’ focus as offensive consistency will be the difference between wins and losses. And on Wednesday, the fourth inning provided Michigan the sparks needed to turn into flames and win the game.