For the Michigan softball team, momentum has never been more important than now.

As the Wolverines head into the last two weeks of the Big Ten regular season, every matchup offers an opportunity to gain traction as the postseason looms. And with the upcoming series against No. 21 Northwestern, Michigan has a chance to gain confidence at home against one of the nation’s top teams.

The Wolverines will take on the Wildcats in their first ranked matchup since March 19. Earlier in the season, Michigan played against eight ranked opponents — and lost all eight of those games. Northwestern, on the other hand, faced nine ranked opponents earlier in the season and beat four of them. The Wildcats also boast a 13-1 record in Big Ten play, topping the conference standings.

While Northwestern seems to be a daunting opponent, the Wolverines look to take advantage of a familiar program to build their momentum with resilience on both sides of the field this weekend.

“(Northwestern) is a very experienced group,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Tuesday. “But we just have to recognize that it’s time for us to risk things and expect it to be a great challenge.”

Headlining the experience column for the Wildcats is their pitching depth. Left-hander Danielle Williams, last year’s Big Ten pitcher of the year, returns with a higher ERA from a season ago — now 2.78 — nonetheless still playing the majority of Northwestern’s innings. But the Wildcats’ pitching strength doesn’t end there. Right-handers Lauren Boyd and Cami Henry hold ERAs of 1.72 and 2.40, respectively, rounding out the three-headed monster that is Northwestern’s pitching rotation.

The Wildcats have thrived on utilizing all three pitchers in its weekend series. And while the Wolverines’ bats have become hotter as the season has progressed, they will need consistency and preparation across all standings to succeed against three unique pitchers.

One way to keep that consistency for Michigan is by gaining momentum on defense, especially with sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski.

“We totally anticipate that it will be a low scoring affair on our part,” Tholl said. “And we just have to manage to keep their offense at bay, which Derkowski has proven that she has the ability to do.”

Derkowski now posts an ERA of 1.60 and has been instrumental to the Wolverines’ wins and defensive momentum. In a three game series, Derkowski is likely to pitch two games and will need to maintain her consistency — as shown in the two no-hitters from Michigan’s series against Purdue — if the Wolverines are to compete with Northwestern.

However, the Wildcat hitters have also remained consistent throughout the season. Out of their nine starters, eight have a batting average above .300 and five are returning starters from a year ago. So not only do they boast a three-headed monster on the mound, but the Wildcats present a well-rounded threat — consistent pitching and hitting down the lineup.

With Northwestern’s strength on offense, the Wolverines won’t be able to rely on just Derkowski to halt the Wildcats’ offense. Instead, Michigan will need key contributions from its bullpen.

“(Junior right-gander) Jess (LeBeau) is working through things,” Tholl said. “We’re gonna have to see how we come back to Northwestern and we’re going to have to have all arms on deck. We really have to make sure that everybody’s prepared to throw even if it’s a couple innings at a time.”

For a team that has found its ace in Derkowski and has begun to make strides on offense, a series against the conference’s top team will prove pivotal for momentum moving forward. And in order to compete with an experienced and dominant Northwestern team, the Wolverines will need to be resilient through the weekend.