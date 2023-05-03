With one swing of the bat, junior catcher Keke Tholl ballooned the Michigan softball team’s lead by four runs. Her 11th home run of the season soared over the heads of her three teammates standing on base, marking her first career grand slam and the first grand slam of the Wolverines’ season.

In the last home game of the season, Michigan (26-21 overall) overwhelmed Oakland (16-18), winning the midweek matchup, 13-0, in five innings behind an onslaught of power hitting and consistent small balls.

The first inning started efficiently for the Wolverines as their first two batters were walked in just nine pitches without taking a swing. The Golden Grizzlies rebounded quickly, though, retiring the next three Michigan batters to strand the runners.

“When a pitcher throws the first seven out of eight pitches as balls, you have to refocus and you have to exercise some patience in that situation,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Once they started to find the zone, I was happy that we were really aggressive with the bats.”

As junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau kept Oakland scoreless from the circle through the first two innings, she primed the Wolverines’ offense to take over the game.

In the bottom of the second inning, the aggression emerged as the bats more than delivered. Following graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya reaching first base on an error, senior Audrey LeClair made the Golden Grizzlies pay with a two-run homer into the right-field stands to give Michigan an early 2-0 lead. And the bats only heated up from there.

After two walks and a fielder’s choice that sophomore shortstop Ella McVey was able to outrun, the bases were loaded for Keke. And she wasted no time, hitting her grand slam on the very first pitch of the at-bat.

“I really wasn’t even thinking about (the loaded bases).” Keke said. “I was just like, all right, I’m feeling good today. I’m just gonna swing it. My goal the whole game was just to hit opposite field, and I swung and it went over, so I was happy.”

With only one out in the inning, the bases weren’t cleared for long. Four more Wolverine batters made it on base with senior designated player Lexi Voss hitting an RBI single to increase Michigan’s lead to 7-0. Oakland finally ended the inning with a fly out, but the damage was more than done.

The Wolverines’ offense slowed in the third inning but didn’t stop completely as three singles brought in an additional run. Michigan picked up right where it left off in the fourth inning even after resting its starters to give multiple pinch hitters an opportunity to bat. Freshman shortstop Avery Fantucci created the first spark of the inning with a two RBI triple.

After a hit by pitch put runners on the corners, graduate center fielder Lexie Blair delivered the final blow with a three RBI homer over the right-field wall. Blair went from not scoring a home run all season to hitting two bombs in two days — a fitting curtain call for the Wolverines’ star batter.

“I’m just so happy for her,” Bonnie said. “Lexie has meant so much to this program, so much to her teammates’ success, so much to the success of Michigan softball that it was just the cherry on top … because she leads the program in doubles. But for her to flex her muscles and hit it out of the park, I was incredibly happy for her.”

With the three home runs bringing in nine total runs, Michigan not only flashed its power but also its ability to get on base. And padding the lead with hard-hit small balls and enough speed to beat out throws, the Wolverines put together a highlight reel of offense in their home finale.