With both teams scoreless, Cal-State Fullerton threatened to score at the bottom of the seventh inning, but sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski pitched three straight strikeouts to send the game into the extra inning for a win. And for the Michigan softball team, its pitching performance was the difference maker.

As the offense remained stagnant, the Wolverines’ pitching duo, LeBeau and Derkowski, guided Michigan (10-10 overall) to a 3-2 showing at the Judi Garman Classic. Double-digit strikeouts led the Wolverines to wins over Central Florida (10-11 overall), Titans (10-7) and Seattle (13-4), but they fell short against No. 15 LSU (17-1) and No. 2 UCLA (21-1).

Opening the weekend, Michigan was pitted against the Knights on Thursday for the second time this season. Given the disappointing outcome in the first matchup, the Wolverines changed their lineup — starting LeBeau in place of Derkowski.

While a single from freshman infielder Avery Fantucci brought freshman infielder Madi Ramey home on the fielder’s choice in the second inning, it was LeBeau’s performance that kept Michigan in the game.

“We made some minor adjustments to pitch calling and LeBeau executed those pitches,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Our ability to play defense and pitch better was the total difference in the game.”

LeBeau’s eight strikeouts to just two hits surrendered restricted UCF’s offense, giving the Wolverines ample time to extend their lead with a run by freshman infielder Indiana Langford off of a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. But that was all it scored, so it took effortful defensive plays, including a double play in the sixth inning, to secure a 2-0 win over the Knights.

Despite flashes of aggressive base running and capitalizing on defensive miscues, the Wolverines’ offense fell into its old habits against Cal-State Fullerton. The Wolverines couldn’t put runners on base in a consistent manner and when they did, Michigan left them stranded. Once again, the load fell on the Wolverines’ defense and on their starting pitcher, this time Derkowski.

“Every time I go out there, I adjust to the situation and put my best foot forward,” Derkowski said. “I have the same confidence going into every single game.”

After struggling in games for the past couple of weekends, Derkowski’s confidence was evident in the pressure-filled moments. The Titans chased their first run at the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on base. Three straight strikeouts from Derkowski, though, prevented the runner from reaching home and gave the Wolverines a chance in the extra inning.

A single from graduate outfielder Lexie Blair led to an RBI double, giving Michigan a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning. That lead was soon in danger when Cal-State Fullerton scored with one out remaining, but Derkowski’s 14th strikeout on 122 pitches eked out a 2-1 win for the Wolverines.

Heading into Michigan’s first ranked matchup of the weekend against the Tigers on Friday, it hoped to carry the momentum. But into the contest, heavy reliance on its pitchers proved costly for the Wolverines.

Even though LeBeau held LSU scoreless until the fifth inning, back-to-back home runs in the fifth and sixth innings gave the Tigers complete control of the game and left Michigan’s offense scrambling for runs. The offense couldn’t find any rhythm to cut the deficit, ultimately falling 2-0.

In the second game on Friday, the Wolverines looked to redeem themselves, applying pressure early on Seattle’s defense. A double by graduate utility player Melina Livingston scored the first run, before a single from freshman infielder Janelle Ilacqua brought Livingston home to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. The game, though, soon became reminiscent of the second game against Stanford last weekend. Multiple fielding errors in the fifth inning allowed Seattle to score its first run before bringing its runner home off a single, tying the game 2-2.

The game seemed to be slipping away from the Wolverines. But in the seventh inning, Michigan responded as Ilacqua scored off of a pitching error before Derkowski closed the game with her 10th strikeout, scraping out a 3-2 win against Seattle.

“We did not produce runs at a high level but we pitched incredible,” Tholl said. “We did everything we could in the circle to win games.”

While the pitching duo kept the Wolverines afloat amid offensive inconsistencies throughout the weekend, Michigan’s truest test was ahead of them — UCLA, ranked second in the country.

The heightened competition quickly became apparent. After striking out a batter early in the first inning, LeBeau’s only strikeout of the game, she gave up to back-to-back runs before allowing Bruins right fielder Megan Grant to belt one over the left field wall in the third inning. From there on, UCLA broke the game wide open, stealing bases and scoring on wild pitches. The Wolverines had no answer.

“(On Saturday) we were overmatched in the offensive category,” Tholl said. “One area that we have fallen short and need to make some adjustments.”

Michigan — facing an All-American right-hander Megan Faraimo — couldn’t put runners past second base, managing only one hit in the game. Its pitchers couldn’t slow down the Bruins either as they thrashed the Wolverines in a commanding 8-0 victory.

Although the stellar performances from LeBeau and Derkowski throughout the weekend served as reassurance in Michigan’s one-two punch, the Wolverines’ offense needs to develop chemistry if they want to find any success against higher competition.