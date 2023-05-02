Contagious offense has been the main focus of the Michigan softball team all season. And looking to reclaim momentum after suffering their first series sweep loss, the Wolverines got off to a quick start against Western Michigan.

Contributing to the momentum, graduate center fielder Lexie Blair sent her first home run of the season to the right-field stands, cementing an early lead that the Broncos ultimately couldn’t overcome.

And after two straight innings of all-around hitting, including Blair’s home run, Michigan (25-21 overall) claimed its first win in over a week in dominating fashion, 9-1, over Western Michigan (16-27). Led by three home runs and 10 total hits, the Wolverines’ offensive drive was too strong for the Broncos to slow down.

“To have that kind of momentum throughout the lineup is key,” Blair said. “Stringing hits together and really putting the balls in play and getting people to feed off the energy that’s going throughout the game is super important.”

In the first inning, after a weekend in which Michigan’s defense struggled to slow down the opposing offense, it retired the first three batters with sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski throwing her first and second strikeouts of the game.

Already showing early improvements, the Wolverines looked to carry their momentum to the offense — and that improvement happened immediately.

In the first at-bat of the game for Michigan, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler hit a solo-shot home run to the right field stands, opening the scoring right away.

“It sets a really good tone when Sieler comes up and has a great at-bat,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “It’s nice that she hit it over the fence, but that’s not necessarily what we’re expecting her to do. But the fact that she had an extra base hit means she had a great at-bat. And it really sets the tone for the rest of the game and for the rest of our hitters.”

Prompting a pitching change still in the first inning, the Wolverines’ offense got off to a swift start and an early 3-0 lead, which has been somewhat uncharacteristic as of late.

Following yet another inning of no hits for Derkowski, Michigan’s bats continued to prosper. Sieler reached first on a walk to set up Blair with one base runner. Blair stepped up to the plate and claimed her first home run of the season, extending Michigan’s lead to 5-0.

“I was due,” Blair said. “I usually just try to stay within myself and I know I’m not much of a home run hitter, more hip contact for doubles but it was nice. It was something I’ve been waiting all season for.”

While the Wolverines’ bats started strong in the first two innings, the bottom of the third threatened to turn the tides as Michigan was held to its first scoreless inning of the game. And the Broncos, continuing to fight, took advantage by airing two straight doubles into left center field. And while the final ball of the inning was caught in center field by Blair, Western Michigan cut the lead to 5-1 after officially slotting a run on the board.

But the Wolverines’ offense didn’t allow a lapse on defense to shift its momentum.

Sieler singled with her second hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth, and junior catcher Keke Tholl — Michigan’s top power hitter — delivered her 10th home run of the season, pushing the lead even further. Entering run-rule territory with a 7-1 score, the Wolverines needed just two runs to decide the game.

And finishing off with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Michigan ended the game with a hit-by-pitch RBI to senior designated player Jessica Garmen and a single from freshman second baseman Indiana Langford to bring the game to a run-rule decision.

“I know that we’ve been working on just explosive hips through the zone the last couple of days,” Bonnie said. “We’ve done some pregame drills that have done that and we’re working on getting our barrel to impact quicker to create some more exit velocity off the bat …. That’s what can account for our 10 hits through five innings today.”

Tallying three home runs from Sieler, Blair and Keke on Tuesday, the Wolverines added what has been an absent power hitting feature for their lineup. But after multiple innings of hitting dominance, Michigan has reaped the benefits of its focus on contagious offense.