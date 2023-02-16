As Michigan prepares to face stiff competition in the Clearwater Invitational this weekend, the Wolverines will rely on their right-handed duo to create defensive success against upcoming ranked opponents.

Sophomore Lauren Derkowski and junior Jessica LeBeau have cemented themselves as Michigan’s leaders in the circle with their stellar opening weekend performances.

Derkowski followed her nine-strikeout game against Southern Florida with another strong outing on Saturday. In the first game against Western Kentucky, she punched out three straight batters in the first inning. And when the Hilltoppers began to gain some momentum in the seventh inning with two runs off of two hits, Derkowski swiftly closed the game by striking out the next batter, dismantling the Hilltoppers’ offense.

“Lauren has been a bulldog,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “(I’m) incredibly happy with Derkowski and her ability to make big pitches in the big moment.”

With the offense stagnating at times, both of the pitchers have found themselves in pressure-filled moments far too often. In the second game against Western Kentucky, sophomore right-hander Emerson Aiken struggled in her starting role, leading to the decision to replace her with LeBeau. LeBeau restricted the Hilltoppers to just three hits for the rest of the game, keeping the Wolverines’ chances alive.

Two outs into the eighth inning, Michigan needed a momentum shift, so Tholl turned to Derkowski.

“I trusted her at that moment that she was gonna get us out of it and she did,” LeBeau said. “I had no doubt in her at all.”

Derkowski’s offspeed pitches, combined with LeBeau’s performance, eked out a win for the Wolverines, proving the duo’s effectiveness and cementing them as Michigan’s new one-two punch — replacing the old guard of Alex Storako and Meghan Beaubien.

Even though Michigan has relied heavily upon Derkowski in close-game situations, LeBeau has proven to be a reliable second option. In her first start as a Wolverine against Colgate, the Kent State transfer never let her foot off the gas.

Before Michigan could build a comfortable lead, the Raiders repeatedly threatened with runners on base, but LeBeau’s timely strikeouts allowed the offense to gain momentum and resulted in a shut-out win. Her performance continued to elevate from there on. She only allowed four hits in 15.2 innings throughout the weekend, including a much-needed no-hitter against Portland State.

Both Derkowski and LeBeau ended the weekend with a strong ERA of less than one and 19 strikeouts each, giving the Wolverines the flexibility to switch between them as needed.

“It is going to be Derkowski and LeBeau,” Tholl said. “Emerson (Aiken) and Hannah George will get some spot innings … but the majority of the work will be done with Lebeau and Derkowski.”

Heading into Clearwater to face five-ranked opponents in three days, Derkowski and LeBeau are expected to carry the load early as Michigan’s offense remains a question mark. Their consistency from the circle and ability to provide different looks will be crucial if the Wolverines want to find any success against elite teams.