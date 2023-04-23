On Sunday, the Michigan softball team found itself in a defensive stalemate against No. 21 Northwestern. With the series tied, neither team wanted to be the first to allow a run because in both previous games the team with the early deficit went on to lose.

Both defenses kept their teams alive through six scoreless innings, but the Wolverines (23-18 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) were the first to crack in the seventh inning, allowing the Wildcats (30-10, 15-2) to take the game, 3-0, and the series 2-1.

Starting the game in the field, Michigan recorded two quick outs. Northwestern didn’t stay down for long, however, lacing two consecutive singles into the outfield. Sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski ended the inning herself with a clean grab from the circle.

In the bottom of the inning, the Wildcats’ defense mirrored Michigan’s top of the inning performance. The Wolverines’ first two hitters made it on base with a single and a walk. A sacrifice bunt advanced them, but two more consecutive outs stranded them.

The second inning was more of the same as both teams retired their respective batters with three quick outs. Derkowski continued to lead Michigan from the circle, recording two strikeouts in the second inning and another two to start off the third inning. After completing another perfect top of the inning, the Wolverines seemed to finally break through the defensive standoff as graduate center fielder Lexie Blair sent a double to the wall. But once again, Northwestern’s defense held strong, stranding Blair for the second time of the day.

After another inning of silent bats in the fourth, the Wildcats’ had an opportunity to break through in the fifth. As two singles put runners on and a wild pitch advanced them with one out, Michigan’s defense showed signs of breaking.

But Derkowski came right back to seal the cracks. She first fielded a ground ball to home plate, allowing junior catcher Keke Tholl to tag out the lead runner. Then, she ended the inning with a swinging strikeout.

As the stalemate continued into the sixth inning, the Wolverines held down the fort on defense in the top of the inning and elicited chaos and controversy in the bottom. After Blair singled, she tried to steal second but was tagged out — a call so questionable that Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl was ejected from the game immediately after trying to argue her case.

After another single and an intentional walk to Keke, first baseman Melina Livingston looped a hit right at the right field line. The runners took off and Michigan appeared to bring its runners home, but the umpire called the ball foul — again a call met with a chorus of boos from the packed crowd. Although fired up, the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize with runners on and ended the inning scoreless.

Finally, in the seventh inning, Northwestern struck first. After allowing a leadoff walk and single, Derkowski tried to regain control of the inning. At first she succeeded as sophomore shortstop Ella McVey threw home for Keke to make a perfect tag out. Derkowski struck out the next batter for a second out then allowed an intentional walk to load the bases for an easier out.

As Derkowski led the count with two strikes — almost escaping the inning yet again — Northwestern’s designated player Kansas Robinson ripped a two RBI single to center field. Another single followed to bring in a third run before Michigan could make a final out and end the inning.

Although the Wolverines started a rally in the third and managed to place a runner on third, they couldn’t make up the difference after a late-inning defensive collapse.

Just as had happened all weekend, the team that scored first won the game. And Michigan found itself on the losing side on Sunday.