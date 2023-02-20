After delivering a two run single, Audrey LeClair turned to her dugout and screamed in exaltation. Trailing 3-1 in Saturday’s matchup against Mississippi State, the senior third baseman struck one through the middle to keep the No. 25 Michigan softball team in a tight game.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, LeClair’s clutch hit was the exception instead of the norm for the team at the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. In a weekend tournament featuring many of the nation’s top teams, Michigan’s lack of aggression at the plate limited them to a 2-3 record. The Wolverines (6-4 overall) won close contests over the Bulldogs (5-3) and Louisiana (5-5), but fell flat against No. 20 UCF (4-5), No. 5 Oklahoma State (8-1) and No. 16 Duke (7-3).

Throughout the weekend, Michigan’s hitters came up to the plate in similar situations to the one LeClair faced — with runners in scoring position and facing a deficit. That started on Friday night against the Knights, where Michigan fell behind early.

Sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski started the game in the circle for the Wolverines, and the heightened competition became evident quickly. After a dominant start to the season — not allowing a single home run to weaker competition last weekend — Derkowski watched UCF first baseman Shannon Doherty belt one over the left field wall.

Yet, the Wolverines started the bottom of the first inning prepared to respond. After a leadoff walk from graduate center fielder Ellie Mataya, graduate outfielder Lexie Blair found a hole on the right side of the infield. She set the heart of the order up with two base runners and no outs. The next three batters were retired in order, however, leaving Mataya and Blair stranded.

When runners reached base, the Knights brought them home and Michigan left them stranded — a trend that quickly snowballed into a UCF blowout win, and one that defined Wolverines’ weekend.

“In the games that we came back in and the games that we held on for a victory, we kept our aggressive approach in the circle and at the plate,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “And the times that we didn’t make our comebacks were the times that we were a little passive.”

Following the disheartening performance on Friday, Tholl’s team responded with a more aggressive approach at the plate Saturday against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Junior catcher Keke Tholl gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the first inning — the team’s first home run of the season.

And even when Louisiana responded with a run of its own, Michigan maintained an aggressive plate approach and pulled out to a 6-1 lead after the second inning.

“(We were) being confident in the box,” Keke said. “You just kind of go out and give your best and be confident that you’re gonna hit that ball no matter what.”

That confidence and aggression led to an early lead, but it fizzled out soon after. The Ragin’ Cajuns nearly mounted a comeback as the Wolverines offense fell flat, but Michigan ultimately held on to a 7-6 victory.

The middling offense continued on Saturday against the Cowgirls. Oklahoma State took advantage of opportunities with runners in scoring position, securing a 7-0 lead after just three innings. Flashes of success from the Wolverines at the plate cut the lead to three, but the fifth-ranked Cowgirls refuted any notion of a complete comeback. Oklahoma State remained aggressive, while Michigan faltered en route to a 15-6 run-rule loss in six innings.

It was later that day in which LeClair provided a much needed spark to the offense. Her RBI single displayed the aggression and confidence that Bonnie desired, but what Michigan lacked throughout the weekend.

On the opposite side, Derkowski was equally aggressive against Mississippi State. With a six strikeout performance, allowing only one earned run, she pitched with a confidence that she lacked in her start against UCF.

Riding the wave of LeClair and Derkowski’s performances, the Wolverines took down the Bulldogs, bringing themselves to 2-2 on the weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Blue Devils, the Wolverines knew the key to ending the tournament with a win — aggression at the plate. Although they quickly found themselves trailing 6-2, it was a scenario that they had seen this weekend. After a double from Keke scored one, Michigan had runners at second and third with just one out in the fifth inning.

However, the inning ended soon after with a groundout and a strikeout — once again displaying the Wolverines’ lack of confidence and aggression. The 6-3 score held leaving Michigan with a losing record on the weekend.

Against Duke, the Wolverines needed a moment like what LeClair’s aggression at the plate gave them on Saturday. Instead, they proved that LeClair’s moment of brilliance was not commonplace in their offense.

“The next time we’re in a pressure or under the fire kind of situation, (we) just remember those moments that we can keep our head about us,” Bonnie said. “We can manage those game stressors.”

When Michigan was under pressure at the plate over the weekend, it succumbed to it. Bonnie hopes that her players can find confidence to approach at bats aggressively in those moments. Because if they can’t, the Wolverines will continue to struggle against top-ranked teams — like they did this weekend.