When the Michigan softball team’s bats get hot with runners in scoring positions, it tends to win. On Friday, the Wolverines tallied 14 hits and 10 runs. But on Saturday, Nebraska extinguished the momentum by pitching a shutout.

While Michigan (17-14 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) rebounded to close out the weekend, the up-and-down hitting performance resulted in a 2-1 series outing against the Cornhuskers (25-12, 5-3).

After a dominant 9-0 win over Oakland on Wednesday, the team didn’t skip a beat opening the first game against Nebraska. In the first inning, a Cornhusker fielding error followed by a double from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair placed runners on base before a sacrificial flyout and a single brought the runners home. The Wolverines tallied two hits and two runs in the frame, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

“Our timing in game one was outstanding,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Any fringe pitches, we were able to tie them up well and get a good piece of the ball.”

With the Wolverines’ bats finding momentum, they continued to capitalize on Nebraska defensive lapses. Facing a 2-2 pitch count and a runner on second, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya slotted the ball through the gaps in left center field, forcing the Cornhuskers to go out of position and give the runner ample time to reach home. A subsequent walk and an RBI single from junior catcher Keke Tholl put Michigan up 4-0.

The Wolverines’ hitting prowess continued as it put pressure on the defense, racking up three back-to-back RBI hits in the third inning before Keke belted a home run over the center field wall to give Michigan a 10-0 lead. Although the Wolverines didn’t score for the rest of the game, they had a comfortable cushion to fall back on while the defense restricted Nebraska to only one run, securing a 10-1 mercy rule win for Michigan in the first game of the series.

But the Wolverines’ offensive consistency was short lived, as on Saturday, the bats fell silent.

Opening the game, Michigan attempted to drop the ball into the outfield but instead landed the ball in the gloves of the Cornhuskers’ fielders every time. On the other hand, Nebraska applied pressure early, converting on pitching errors and bringing its runners home for a 2-0 lead.

“Nebraska had the momentum and we didn’t do anything to stop it,” Keke said. “But we didn’t build any momentum on our own on that end. We were still putting the bat on the ball but things just weren’t falling.”

The Wolverines’ offense had no answer. Despite forcing a walk in three back-to-back innings, Michigan couldn’t capitalize, stranding runners each time. The bats that led to a mercy-rule win the day before were nowhere to be found.

Down 2-0, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler slotted a single — the Wolverines’ only hit of the game — before stealing second base. But Nebraska quickly erased any hope for a comeback. A pair of home runs with runners on base combined with a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the Cornhuskers lead to 8-0, ultimately resulting in a run-rule loss for Michigan.

After tallying 14 hits in the first game, the Wolverines merely tallied one hit and fell back into their old habits, leaving runners on base. As the bats went cold, the aggressive offensive tactics and small ball strategies that found success earlier completely disappeared. But with one game left in the series, Michigan looked to redeem itself on Sunday.

Following a homerun by Nebraska in the second inning, the Wolverines returned to their Friday form. A double by Blair and a fielding error on the play allowed Blair to use her speed for an inside-the-park homerun, putting Michigan on top, 2-1.

“It was our chance to grab the momentum, hang onto it and run with it,” Bonnie said. “Even when we went down one to zero, we stayed within the game plan and captured the momentum back.”

The Wolverines’ offense elevated from there. In the fourth inning and with the bases loaded, runners advanced on wild pitches and a fielder’s choice, extending the lead to 4-1. While the Cornhuskers managed to score in the fifth inning and threatened to come back with runners on base, right-hander Lauren Derkowski’s offspeed pitches resulted in timely strikeouts, securing a 4-2 victory for Michigan.

The Wolverines recovered from the hitting inconsistencies that plagued their performance on Saturday, tallying eight total hits. However, their performance over the weekend was emblematic of their season-long struggles. When the bats find ways to come alive, Michigan’s offense capitalizes, but in the absence of well hit balls combined with defensive errors, the Wolverines struggle.

The weekend series made it evident that Michigan’s success is contingent upon its ability to control its at bats. If the Wolverines want to build on that success, they need to find consistency in their hitting process.